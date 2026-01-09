A man has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share the dream he had concerning the result of the Nigeria versus Algeria Africa Cup of Nations ( AFCON ) quarterfinal clash on Saturday, January 10

Both teams, with a perfect win record so far in the tournament, will battle for a slot in the semifinal at the Marrakesh Stadium in Marrakesh, Morocco

Some fans argued that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will carry the day come Saturday, while others believe victory belongs to the Desert Foxes of Algeria

Ahead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria AFCON quarterfinal match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, a man has gone public with a dream he had concerning the outcome of the game.

The man, with the X handle @OshoSpirit, posted his dream on the social media platform on Thursday, January 8.

A man says he dreamt that Algeria defeated Nigeria. Stock image of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: SDI Productions, Facebook/TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, X/@OshoSpirit

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria vs Algeria quarterfinal: Man's dream

According to @OshoSpirit, the Algerian side emerged victors in the much-anticipated match with a 1-0 victory

He seemed to not like the result he saw in his dream and expressed his worry by remarking 'God abeg.'

His tweet read:

"I had a dream Algeria beat Nigeria 1:0.

"God abeg."

A man says he saw the result of the Nigeria vs Algeria AFCON qaurterfinal match in his dream. Photo Credit: @OshoSpirit

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

AFCON: Reactions trail Nigeria vs Algeria fixture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the upcoming Nigeria versus Algeria match below:

@ungiofficial said:

"This is proper AFCON heritage. No favorites, no easy nights, just tension from the first whistle. Algeria grinding you down, Nigeria with that raw power and pace that can flip a game in one moment. Form barely matters in games like this. One mistake, one bounce, one moment of chaos and it’s over. The atmosphere alone is going to be insane. This is the kind of matchup where legends get made and villains are born. I’m ready for the stress already."

@OlaUTD1 said:

"The coach should better win this game, this is the AFCON finals for us."

@VideonistX said:

"Osimhen vs Mahrez is the battle we all wanted to see."

@Jamawithatwist said:

"Mahrez is going home, that's all I can tell y'all.

"The mood in the Nigerian camp is that of revenge."

@Judecstephen said:

"Oh, this one’s going to be spicy! Algeria vs. Nigeria in an AFCON quarterfinal isn’t just a match, it’s a high-stakes theatre where skill, pride, and history collide on 90 minutes of green pitch. Expect tension so thick you could cut it with a cleat, moments of brilliance, and probably a few heart-stopping near-misses that’ll make every Nigerian fan clutch their phone like it owes them money. This isn’t just football; it’s identity, bragging rights, and national energy bottled into two teams chasing glory.

"From a First October perspective, think of this as a live lesson in strategy, teamwork, and resilience. Just like the players on the pitch, any movement, whether in sport, life, or charity, requires preparation, unity, and timing. Nigeria may face tough opposition, but with coordination, heart, and the right execution, you turn pressure into triumph. Fans cheering in unison, players giving everything, this is the kind of collective hope and energy that mirrors the mission of First October: a vision fueled by effort, unity, and unwavering belief in victory, even when the odds are stacked."

@itzbasito said:

"Nigeria will face Algeria in the AFCON Quarter Final.

"The struggle to get tickets has begun cos these Algerians will flood the website now and buy everything."

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Algeria match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man with an elite prediction skill had predicted the outcome of the Nigeria versus Algeria AFCON quarterfinal match.

Recall that the man, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, had correctly predicted the results of 15 games so far, including all the matches from the just-concluded Round of 16 of the ongoing continental tournament.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, January 8, Amadu Gbandeh stated that the match between Nigeria and Algeria would be a decent one.

Source: Legit.ng