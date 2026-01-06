A young Nigerian man shared his opinion online amid the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in a viral post

The individual mentioned the best playing team in the tournament after Nigeria defeated Mozambique in a match

The team he mentioned grabbed many people’s attention, with only a few agreeing with what he said online

A young man is trending on social media after naming the best playing team in the 2025 AFCON tournament, shortly after the Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0.

Despite his statement and reasoning, many people disagreed with him, taking to social media to dismiss his claims with counter arguments.

Man names best AFCON team

The individual, @TheMahleek, took to his page on January 5, following Nigeria’s game against Mozambique.

He shared his opinion after watching the performance of the Super Eagles and mentioned the best playing team in the AFCON tournament.

Young man trends after naming best playing team in AFCON 2025. Photo Credit: CAF_Online

His statement read:

"We should not lie, we should not steal, no team is playing as good as Nigeria in this AFCON, not even Morocco."

After sharing his post and reasoning, while also naming a team that he felt was not performing as well, many individuals who read the post argued with him in the comments section.

Reactions as man speaks about AFCON tournament

Trikydeyforyou

@atriky2 said:

"True facts!!"

ᴠ3ᴄᴛᴏʀɪᴀ

@v3ctoria_0 shared:

"Well said , Agreed."

@Kuye38118O shared:

"I need you to add we should not close our eyes to the list . Super eagles are amazing currently. How interesting it’s would have been if we are going to the World Cup . Let’s hope we win this competition. Because we can’t play this beautifully and fail to win anything."

@deolar_zeal shared:

"Taah! that one na lie, na because we never jam any serious team yet, from next match now dem go dey display their real self.'

@Dpersonality16 stressed:

"Our true test will come in the Quarter Finals. I don't think we can dominate today's Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire or Cameroon. If we meet a Team that's well balanced, then we can say we are the tournament's favorites."

@MosopeO4854 noted:

"Morocco players should preparing their holiday to watch the remaining afcon or just go back to their clubs Cameroon is thrashing those nig.gas clean."

@zephirjuvefc noted:

"Anyone following & watching the AFCON wella morroco are not special one bit they are not THEM at all. Senegal seems a good deal sha."

@komrade_michy said:

"Morocco no really good like that na we dey hype when oya when last dem win AFCON."

@daneemoe noted:

"No be matter of lie or steal.. e dey play e dey show naim we dey do for here !!!"

