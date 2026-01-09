A Nigerian man grabbed people’s attention online with his reaction to the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria

He shared a video of a parrot predicting the winner of the match, and what the bird picked made him speak out

Many individuals who watched the video shared their reactions ahead of the quarter-final match in Morocco

A young man is trending after sharing a video of a parrot with a "100% success rate" in football predictions, predicting the winner of the AFCON quarter-final match between Nigeria and Algeria.

The individual shared the post and mentioned the team that is likely to win the match, which is expected to take place in Morocco on January 10.

Man shares video of parrot

The individual, @GeneralSnow_, in a video he posted on his X page, shows a parrot outside of its cage.

The flag of Nigeria was placed not too far from the flag of Algeria in the video, and as the clip plays, the parrot did not waste any time but picked one of the teams.

This, according to the man, is a sign that the team the parrot picked would win the AFCON quarter-final match.

Taking to his page, he wrote:

"This bird has 100% success rate predicting. It has predicted Nigeria to win Algeria."

The video he posted on his page was initially shared by a user, @kioui.bi.rd, on TikTok.

Reactions as parrot predicts winner

silver noted:

"Honestly I played sporty with your prediction and I won. thank you."

Onassis wrote:

"The bird it's self is green that is it chose Nigeria."

Tanko Wabba said:

"The predictions is always correct congratulations my country Nigerian."

Tobi❤️Of Army added:

'It means the game will end up in penalty shootout and Nigeria will win."

Samjames said:

"I told someone jokingly that Cameron will win against SA. confidence was the bird. and it turned out right."

Charachara nwa 042 wrote:

"Omo this game go really tough ooo, God dey our side, this AFCON na Nigeria get am period."

staïlé.gr posted:

"Even if I don't sleep today, I'll wait for Ivory Coast please ask me."

synth explained:

"Honestly this bird went through a spiritual battle to pick."

@adumetaj123 added:

"Not about the bird we should have full support for our players."

@Ibenz_ooze wrote:

"Judging by both teams reliability in this tournament, Nigeria should easily eliminate Algeria. We're far the better team as far this afcon is concerned.."

@Samzonal shared:

"Why is she doing too much iyanga ontop small predictions wey she go just do comot."

@MaziEzike_Nedu noted:

"Let the bird predict when the us president will Maduro our president Tinubu

@tobilobaphotog said:

"Algeria are yet to concede a goal in 4 matches."

Watch the video below:

