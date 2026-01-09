A young Nigerian lady grabbed attention online after sharing the dream she had about the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria

She mentioned the things she saw in her dream, how she wept bitterly, and shared the score in a social media post

The lady mentioned that she had the dream not long ago in a post that has gone viral on a popular social media platform

A young Nigerian lady has shared the dream she had ahead of the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria, which made her cry bitterly over the score and outcome she saw.

The lady posted this online ahead of the upcoming match scheduled to take place on January 10 at a stadium in Morocco known as the Marrakech Stadium.

Lady shares dream of Nigeria vs Algeria

Before now, Nigeria had played Mozambique in the AFCON match and won 4–0 on January 5.

Speaking about the next match of the Super Eagles, she explained that she cried after seeing the score in her dream, but the result remained the same throughout.

The lady, @mide4liffy, wrote:

"I had a dream last night."

Giving a breakdown of the dream, she continued:

"Algeria beat Nigeria 3–0 . I cried bitterly in my dream, but the score was still the same. For bettors: Algeria 3 vs Nigeria 0."

Reactions as Algeria set to face Nigeria

@lami_thefirst shared:

"Nigeria vs Algeria alone could be the match of the tournament. Both sides bringing full fire. Cameroon vs Morocco is going to be tactical brilliance. Senegal vs Mali might fly under the radar, but don’t sleep on this one, both teams are lethal."

@KhotsiALutendo said:

"In the World? With the likes of Nigeria who don’t even make Top30 in FIFA rankings? Come on man, take us serious."

@ecbf061c53244f2 stated:

"Nigeria will win Algerian National Team by 2-0. Up Super Eagles of Nigeria .No shaking! .#supereagles will bring the AFCON cup home this time around."

@Olariches82 shared:

"The other 7 teams know who they fear the most in the continent and in the tournament so far. Ask them secretly and they'll tell you it's the. @NGSuperEagles. We're ready for any team in front of us. No capping."

@SundayIgbi90712 noted:

"This is brutal. AFCON quarterfinals really said no easy games. Heavyweights everywhere—one mistake and you’re out. Best tournament itw fr."

@JakesOlasupo said:

"All the games are 50/50. Solid defence and the most attacking sides will win. There won't be too many goals in this quarter final stage.."

Read the post below:

