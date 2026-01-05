Nigeria have booked a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Victor Osimhen scored a brace, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams added another as Nigeria defeated Mozambique in the Round of 16

Osimhen and Lookman have now scored three goals for Nigeria in four matches at the continental tournament

Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 to book a place in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Monday night, January 5.

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen silenced his critics by scoring a brace, while Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams each found the net at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

In the second minute, Victor Osimhen found the back of the net from a low cross by Frank Onyeka, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Four minutes later, Fulham star Alex Iwobi came close to opening the scoring with a long-range effort that was pushed away by the goalkeeper.

Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman eventually opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 20th minute, finishing off a through ball from Sevilla winger Akor Adams after a buildup involving Iwobi.

Five minutes later, Osimhen got his goal, connecting with Lookman’s accurate pass from the left wing.

In the 27th minute, Osimhen nearly added another, but his header from a Bright Osayi-Samuel cross drifted wide of the post.

Iwobi attempted to curl the ball into the far corner in the 36th minute after Ademola Lookman failed to deliver a free kick into the penalty area.

A minute later, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi was booked by the referee for an unnecessary foul on Dominguês Pelembe.

In the 45th minute, Akor Adams missed a clear chance after beating defender Reinildo Mandava, but his shot went off target.

Nigeria then picked up their second booking in the 45+2 minute after Frank Onyeka fouled Guima following a loss of possession.

Two minutes after the restart of the second half, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen completed his brace, with Ademola Lookman providing his second assist of the night.

Osayi-Samuel missed an opportunity to put his name on the score sheet as he failed to convert Lookman's assist in the 51st minute, per Vavel.

In the 58th minute, Osayi-Samuel, Adams, and Lookman failed to make the most of a promising opportunity, with Osimhen left watching as the ball rolled out for a goal kick in favour of the Mambas.

Akor Adams finally scored his first AFCON goal in the 75th minute, firing a powerful right-footed shot from inside the penalty box, with Ademola Lookman providing his third assist of the night, per Sofa Score.

Chelle made a double change in the 83rd minute, bringing in Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Raphael Onyedika for Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka.

With five minutes remaining, he introduced Paul Onuachu and Samuel Chukwueze, replacing Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman.

