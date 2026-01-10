Ahead of the AFCON quarter-final between Nigeria and Algeria, an X user has shared what he saw as the result of the match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in their 18th AFCON quarterfinals against the Desert Foxes of Algeria on Saturday, January 10, in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash

In an X post, a Nigerian man called for prayers for the Super Eagles and shared his predictions for the match between the teams

As the Super Eagles of Nigeria prepare for their AFCON quarterfinal match against the Desert Foxes of Algeria, a man took to social media to share his predictions.

The upcoming match is scheduled for Saturday, January 10, 2026, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

Before now, Nigeria had played Mozambique in the AFCON match and won 4–0 on January 5, and many have shared their predictions for the coming match.

Man shares prediction of Nigeria vs Algeria

Speaking about the next match of the Super Eagles, the X user @MikeBenard71068 called for prayers for the Nigerian team.

He stated that he saw many goals in the back of Nigeria’s match, as he urged netizens to ask for mercy on behalf of the Super Eagles.

He said:

“Let pray for Nigeria to win this match against Algeria. The goals I saw at the back of Nigeria net is much. Let pray for mercy.”

In another post, he stated that if mercy prevailed, Nigeria would beat Algeria 6-0.

He said:

“If mercy prevails Nigeria will beat Algeria to NGR 6-0 ALG.”

See his X post below:

AFCON: Reactions trail Nigeria vs Algeria fixture

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the upcoming Nigeria versus Algeria match below:

@ungiofficial said:

"This is proper AFCON heritage. No favorites, no easy nights, just tension from the first whistle. Algeria grinding you down, Nigeria with that raw power and pace that can flip a game in one moment. Form barely matters in games like this. One mistake, one bounce, one moment of chaos and it’s over. The atmosphere alone is going to be insane. This is the kind of matchup where legends get made and villains are born. I’m ready for the stress already."

@OlaUTD1 said:

"The coach should better win this game, this is the AFCON finals for us."

@VideonistX said:

"Osimhen vs Mahrez is the battle we all wanted to see."

@Jamawithatwist said:

"Mahrez is going home, that's all I can tell y'all. The mood in the Nigerian camp is that of revenge."

@Judecstephen said:

"Oh, this one’s going to be spicy! Algeria vs. Nigeria in an AFCON quarterfinal isn’t just a match, it’s a high-stakes theatre where skill, pride, and history collide on 90 minutes of green pitch. Expect tension so thick you could cut it with a cleat, moments of brilliance, and probably a few heart-stopping near-misses that’ll make every Nigerian fan clutch their phone like it owes them money. This isn’t just football; it’s identity, bragging rights, and national energy bottled into two teams chasing glory."

