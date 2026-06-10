A young lady who wrote in her yearbook that she wished to become a lawyer has celebrated achieving her childhood dream

The lady shared a photo that shows what she wrote in her secondary school yearbook when she was just 16 years of age

Her achievements, years after she finished secondary school, and the success of her bar exam, got people talking online

A graduate of Joseph Ayo Babalola University who dreamt of becoming a lawyer when she was 16 has achieved her dream several years later.

The young lady shared details of her dream on social media as it showed the yearbook from her graduation from secondary school several years back.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University graduate fulfills dream of becoming lawyer years after writing it down. Photo Source: TikTok/glow.reeyy

Source: TikTok

Lady fulfils childhood dream years later

The yearbook shows her age as 16 and several other sensitive details, as well as what she looked like during her secondary school days.

The TikTok post she shared also showed the vision she had for Nigeria and her parting words to the school.

Joseph Ayo Babalola University graduate who dreamt of becoming a lawyer at 16 achieves goal years later. Photo Source: TikTok/glow.reeyy

Source: TikTok

Several years later, she graduated from Joseph Ayo Babalola University, where she bagged a degree in Law, and also attended the Law School, where she passed her bar exam.

@glow.reeyy wrote in the description of the viral post:

"We made it through law school."

Her revelation about achieving her dream several years after she wrote it in her secondary school yearbook caught the attention of many people who celebrated her online.

Reactions as lady achieves her childhood dream

martindaniels010

"Congratulations"

REX AND REGINA LEGAL APPAREL

"Congratulations Learned colleague 🥰"

Star Gabriel’s✨

"Congratulationsssssssssss🎉🍾"

Jesus big baby 🥺❤️

Congratulations boo

SAP explained:

"Congratulations babyyyyyyy."

Mercy noted:

"Congratulations ma’am."

honeyoflifeee said:

"Congratulations my learned colleague!"

prettypecs added:

"Congratulations."

𝓓. noted:

"Aren’t you so pretty??🥺❤️Congratulations joor!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of Covenant University has gone viral after sharing her childhood dream and academic journey.

She said she always wanted to become a doctor when she was a child, but later found herself studying Electrical and Electronics Engineering at the university. Despite the change in dream, she graduated with a First Class degree.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate has fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a doctor after years of hard work.

The young lady, Dr. Onibon Oluwatofunmi Aderinsola, was recently inducted into the veterinary profession after completing her studies at the University of Ibadan.

She shared that she had always wanted to become a doctor since she was a child, and she posted an old photo of herself at age 10 showing her dream.

UNIPORT student bags first class, shares journey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady from the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) has shared how she graduated with a First Class degree.

She said her father once dreamed that she would get a First Class. At first, she was not sure she could do it, but she tried her best in school. She worked hard and later achieved a first-class result. She also shared photos with her parents on her graduation day and thanked them for their support.

Source: Legit.ng