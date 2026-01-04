Ahead of Nigeria's Round of 16 clash against Mozambique in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON), a man known for his accurate predictions has predicted the outcome of the match

During the last AFCON, the man correctly predicted the outcomes of seven matches, which made him a viral sensation on social media

Apart from the Super Eagles match, he also predicted the results of the other Round of 16 matches, and already got two correctly

A few days before Nigeria's African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Round of 16 match against Mozambique, a man from Sierra Leone, Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, known for his accurate football predictions, made his prediction about the outcome.

On Monday, January 5, Nigeria, who are unbeaten in the current competition, will face Mozambique at the Complexe Sportif de Fès.

AFCON Round of 16: Man's predictions

In a Facebook post, Amadu stated that he foresees an intense encounter between both sides, adding that the Mozambique team would make life difficult for the Super Eagles team's array of stars.

Amadu said the game would not go into extra time as Nigeria would win Mozambique, though a hard-fought one. He wrote:

"Nigeria VS Mozambique.

"A tense encounter this will be. The Mambas will make life very difficult for a star-studded Super Eagles side. It's a hard-fought win for the Super Eagles in regular time."

Amadu had also predicted the outcomes of the other Round of 16 fixtures and already got two correctly, following Senegal's victory against Sudan and Mali's win over Tunisia.

His other predictions shared on Facebook on January 2 read:

"Senegal VS Sudan.

"The Teranga Lions will comfortably see out the Falcons of Jediane. All goals should be scored by one team. Senegal to match on to the next stage.

"Mali VS Tunisia.

"This will be a tight match. One that will keep us in front of our screens for over 2 hours. It will end in a draw and will go to penalties, where the "Les Aigles du Mali" will kick out the Lions of Carthage.

"Morocco VS Tanzania.

"The host will have a comfortable night dealing with their East African counterparts. It's an easy win for the Atlas Lions against the Kilimajaro Stars of Tanzania. There will be no goals for the visitors from the East.

"South Africa VS Cameroon.

"This match will see a lot of action. Another match that may take us to an extra 30 minutes. I don't see it ending in penalties but we will have a long time in front of the screen. It's a win for The Indomitable Lions. Bafana Bafana will exit the tournament like men.

"Egypt VS Benin.

"This should be an easy win The Pharaohs of Egypt. The Squirrels of Benin will try to close in their defense, but that fluid attack of the Egyptians will make it difficult for them.

"Algeria VS DR Congo.

"This is one difficult match. It will end in a draw and consequently into penalties where we will see The Leopards get the win against The Desert Foxes.

"Ivory Coast VS Burkina Faso.

"The defending champions will be all over The Stallions. A match that will see both teams on the scoresheet. But it will be a win for The Elephants."

AFCON: Man's predictions stir mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Nurse Rawlings Hosanna Julius said:

"Great analysis."

Awoniyi Adesola said:

"You try."

Sahr David Banga said:

"Den nor sabi u."

Awoniyi Adesola said:

"Give us game ooo."

Michael Temitayo Alewi said:

"I give it to you bro!"

Fengai Gborie said:

"General Gbandeh AKA the AFCON pundit."

Sahr David Banga said:

"We go again. I see a 8/8 on this one, except nature takes it course."

Amadu's semi-final prediction at last AFCON

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that during the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Amadu had given his prediction of the Nigeria versus South Africa semi-final clash.

In a Facebook post about the AFCON semi-finals, Amadu noted that Victor Osimhen would score a goal. He said the game between Nigeria and South Africa could go into extra time, but the Super Eagles would still prevail.

Amadu noted that there would be no penalties and that it would be a tough game, describing it as a clash of the titans.

