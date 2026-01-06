A Nigerian man grabbed many people’s attention on social media as he reacted to the AFCON 2025 match between the Super Eagles and Mozambique

He mentioned the name of a player he considered the best due to the individual’s performance in the recently concluded game

Several other individuals who watched the match took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts

Just hours after the Super Eagles delivered an exciting 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16, a man has named the best player of the match.

The individual shared his opinion online following the game and offered prayers for the players.

Man mentions AFCON 2025 best player

Recall that on January 5, the Nigerian team, Super Eagles, faced Mozambique in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16.

During the match, Lookman scored around the 20th minute, Victor Osimhen netted two goals at about the 25th and 47th minutes, while Adams scored the final goal exactly in the 75th minute. The game took place at Fez Stadium.

After Nigeria’s win, a man identified as @CHANGEZAHEAD took to social media to name one of the Super Eagles players as the best player of AFCON.

On his page, he wrote:

"Ademola Lookman is the best player in this AFCON so far. No player comes close to his brilliant performance."

He also shared a video in the comments showing the player he mentioned speaking after a face-off with a fellow teammate. Quoting the video, he added:

"This is a great maturity being displayed by Lookman."

Reactions as Super Eagles beat Mozambique

@kapa5 said:

"Nigeria cruises to a 4-0 victory to reach the final eight. Massive performances from Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze, and Onyeka. Nigeria is flying high!"

@Totinhiiio stressed:

"Lookman carrying Nigeria single-handed proves the team lacks real depth and over-relies on one foreign-based star while local leagues get ignored and talent wastes away at home."

@OmoladeAdnan added:

"Let the World know that Nigeria has qualified for the Quarter-Final. We are aiming for the AFCON Trophy under Eric Chelle."

@LMH_Emeka stressed:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 4:0 Mozambique. Congratulations well deserved. Hopefully they have not exhausted all their goals in this stage and will be needing more to advance in the quarterfinals."

@SporaDair_Hersy shared:

"Nigeria flying high! Four Premier League stars — Iwobi, Bassey, Chukwueze, and Onyeka — helped the Super Eagles storm into AFCON quarter-finals with a 4-" thrashing."

@dubbyofph said:

"Four EPL boys on the pitch and people still say AFCON isn’t serious If this team clicks properly, some European fans are about to learn football history the hard way."

@DonyiboOyibo noted:

"Am so proud of their performance today very solid , good bass possession and Accurate passes with top-notch finish strikes."

Read the post below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle addressed the heated exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique in the AFCON 2025 round of 16.

