A Nigerian man analysed the performance of the Ghanaian referee who officiated the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 4-2 against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on penalties on Wednesday, January 14, 2026

On his Facebook post, the man shared two reasons for commending the referee, and drew people’s attention to what they should focus on instead

A Nigerian man hailed Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea over how he officiated the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco.

Morocco defeated Nigeria 4–2 on penalties to qualify for the AFCON 2025 final, with Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missing their spot kicks following a goalless draw in extra time.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Man analyses referee's performance

As many shared their take on the referee’s officiating, a Nigerian man identified as Gaxboy on Facebook commended Daniel Nii Laryea.

He stated that Laryea performed his role well, and his performance wasn’t too bad.

The man’s Facebook post read:

“His name is Daniel Laryea from Ghana. Yes, GHANA. He refereed yesterday match, the Super Eagles vs Morocco. Most Nigerians developed hatred on him just for being honest.

“Frankly saying he played his role rightly well and his performance wasn't too bad. Just because the pressure was more on the Super Eagles, we shouldn't see it as if he was being partial. We shouldn't regard all this as jealousy from Ghana & let call a spade a "spade".

“The Super Eagles need to work on their performance as a team; Individually our players are good, but n@t as a sqaud. The both team tried and let hope for Better preparation next time. No bad blood in my heart. Still your brother and friend Gaxboy.”

AFCON: Reactions trail man's view on referee

Abubakar Amodu said:

"Super eagle need to work on their performance, but you have forgotten group stage, what about round of sixteen,or quarter final, what I noticed is that, we missed indidi in that our midfield, and Moroccan have studied our attack,they don't allow lookmon and osimeh to operate, what about yellow card award to bassey?a game of penalty one team must loose, to they try to their best,no country play Morocco like that since the beginning of the tournament."

Zahradeen Ibrahim said:

"Oga give us space...U watch d match so?"

Junior George said:

"If you like yourself no let me come after you oo."

@MI Alhaji said:

"In my Life I have never hate anybody but u see this referee I swear i hate him to the extent.may God punish him.which kind Home advantage giving to them but shaa even that advantages giving to them we have previlage to go to 5-5 penalty.but all to the glory of Allah we have done our best but at last we loose the match."

