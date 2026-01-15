AFCON Semi-Final: Man Vows Never to Watch Super Eagles Matches again after Nigeria Loss to Morocco
- A Nigerian man has expressed disappointment at the Super Eagles after Nigeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025
- After playing goalless in added time, Nigeria lost 4-2 to host country Morocco in a penalty shootout in a keenly-contested semi-final tie
- Taking his anger out on the Nigerian team, a man vowed never to watch the Super Eagles matches anymore and shared why
Fidelis Ozuawala, a Nigerian blogger, has reacted to Nigeria's defeat to Morocco in their AFCON semi-final clash with the host country, which was played on Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.
In a Facebook outburst after the match, Fidelis criticised the Super Eagles.
He expressed anger at the Nigerian team, saying they fail to deliver when one puts hope in them, and compared it to Nigeria's outing at the last AFCON edition.
Nigeria's AFCON exit: Man makes vow
A displeased Fidelis vowed never to watch Super Eagles matches again. His Facebook post read:
"You put your hope of Nigerian players that’s when they begin to do as if village people Dey control them. Tueh. I no go watch their match ever again, same year behaviour from last AFCON. ~ Fd."
See his Facebook post below:
Nigeria defeat to Morocco: Man's vow elicits reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's vow below:
Prisca Amara Ewim said:
"They tried Abeg."
Charles Oz said:
"I for like see you play ball."
Joshua Chubiyojo Anawo said:
"If e easy,
"Enter pitch go play na."
Maazi Obinna Agullah said:
"You go still watch am."
Tahir Samson Bright said:
"Bro they tried even tho the refs was against them from beginning."
Knwledge Il said:
"Exactly. Na why, na only this their last match I actually pay attention to them, cuz I know say they're not to be trusted, and moreover, it's football, it's not surprising."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalie Stanley Nwabali had reacted after Nigeria's loss to Morocco.
Nigeria vs Morocco: Davido loses N75 million
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido had lost N75 million after Nigeria suffered a defeat to Morocco in its AFCON semi-final match.
Earlier on January 14, Davido shared a screenshot of his bet slip on both X and Instagram showing that he staked $50,000, equivalent to about ₦75 million, on a parlay through the crypto betting platform, Stake. His bet required Nigeria to win within 90 minutes, both teams to score, and the game to produce more than 1.5 goals.
None of these conditions were met in the tense 0-0 draw, leaving the Afrobeats icon with a heavy financial loss. The parlay carried odds of 6.97, meaning that a successful outcome could have earned him over $348,000, roughly ₦522 million. Morocco’s victory pushed the host nation into the final against Senegal, while Nigeria’s campaign ended in disappointment. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali gave fans hope by saving one penalty, but two Nigerian players missed their penalties.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng