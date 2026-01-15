A Nigerian man has expressed disappointment at the Super Eagles after Nigeria crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025

After playing goalless in added time, Nigeria lost 4-2 to host country Morocco in a penalty shootout in a keenly-contested semi-final tie

Taking his anger out on the Nigerian team, a man vowed never to watch the Super Eagles matches anymore and shared why

Fidelis Ozuawala, a Nigerian blogger, has reacted to Nigeria's defeat to Morocco in their AFCON semi-final clash with the host country, which was played on Wednesday, January 14 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

In a Facebook outburst after the match, Fidelis criticised the Super Eagles.

A man says he will never watch Super Eagles matches again after Nigeria lost to Morocco. Photo Credit: Paul Ellis, Facebook/Fidelis Ozuawala

Source: Getty Images

He expressed anger at the Nigerian team, saying they fail to deliver when one puts hope in them, and compared it to Nigeria's outing at the last AFCON edition.

Nigeria's AFCON exit: Man makes vow

A displeased Fidelis vowed never to watch Super Eagles matches again. His Facebook post read:

"You put your hope of Nigerian players that’s when they begin to do as if village people Dey control them. Tueh. I no go watch their match ever again, same year behaviour from last AFCON. ~ Fd."

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the AFCON semi-final match. Photo Credit: DeFodi Images

Source: Twitter

See his Facebook post below:

Nigeria defeat to Morocco: Man's vow elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's vow below:

Prisca Amara Ewim said:

"They tried Abeg."

Charles Oz said:

"I for like see you play ball."

Joshua Chubiyojo Anawo said:

"If e easy,

"Enter pitch go play na."

Maazi Obinna Agullah said:

"You go still watch am."

Tahir Samson Bright said:

"Bro they tried even tho the refs was against them from beginning."

Knwledge Il said:

"Exactly. Na why, na only this their last match I actually pay attention to them, cuz I know say they're not to be trusted, and moreover, it's football, it's not surprising."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalie Stanley Nwabali had reacted after Nigeria's loss to Morocco.

Nigeria vs Morocco: Davido loses N75 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Davido had lost N75 million after Nigeria suffered a defeat to Morocco in its AFCON semi-final match.

Earlier on January 14, Davido shared a screenshot of his bet slip on both X and Instagram showing that he staked $50,000, equivalent to about ₦75 million, on a parlay through the crypto betting platform, Stake. His bet required Nigeria to win within 90 minutes, both teams to score, and the game to produce more than 1.5 goals.

None of these conditions were met in the tense 0-0 draw, leaving the Afrobeats icon with a heavy financial loss. The parlay carried odds of 6.97, meaning that a successful outcome could have earned him over $348,000, roughly ₦522 million. Morocco’s victory pushed the host nation into the final against Senegal, while Nigeria’s campaign ended in disappointment. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali gave fans hope by saving one penalty, but two Nigerian players missed their penalties.

Source: Legit.ng