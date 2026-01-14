The Olu of Warri has shared his take on the Super Eagles’ performance over the years, sharing his experience about watching the Nigerian team

The Super Eagles of Nigeria would play in the AFCON semifinals against the Atlas Lions of Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026

What he said about the AFCON semi-final match between Nigeria and Morocco got people talking, as they took to the comments to react

Ahead of Nigeria's AFCON semi-final match against Morocco on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atawatse II, has weighed in on the match.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, which brought the Nigerian team into the semi-finals.

The Olu of Warri shares his take on the Nigeria vs Morocco semi-final AFCON match. Photo: TikTok/@bbcpidgin, X/@CAF_online

Source: UGC

As Nigerians look forward to the semi-final match, the Olu of Warri shared his thoughts on the capabilities of the Super Eagles.

In an interview with BBC pidgin, the monarch explained how the Nigerian team has changed since he started watching football 26 years ago.

Speaking about the semi-final match with Morocco, the Olu of Warri said:

“Yes we are playing the host. I understand the psychological wateva. Men dey. Pitch na pitch and that pitch is green. Na we get green no be Morocco. I no go talk more than that.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Nigeria vs Morocco: Reactions trail Olu of Warri’s take

@Okiemute makataya said:

"Even our king self fear to predict the game.. long live your highness sir. Migwor."

@Very Goofy Girl said:

"Pitch na Pitch! Men Dey!!!! Fr! As a young lady in her twenties, I must say this has been the best I’ve also seen Super Eagles play since I started watching them. The land is green! The pitch is green!! Naija is green!!!"

@Wake up callers said:

"I don Dey watch dem since 1989 Saudi 89 was when I first had iron accident because of that day final and we won when I was in the most serious bunt pain from the pressing iron injury I go because of goal celebration."

@Magicmen_private_chatbox said:

"Me I play Morocco 🇲🇦 to win oooh, i put 500k abeg make Una calm down make Nigeria lose abeg."

@Fod said:

"He's between 40 to 45yr based on when he started watching Super Eagles."

@Chuks Interiors said:

"From his handsomeness to his fluency and confidence. This man’s aura is just something else. Royalty indeed."

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atawatse II, reflects on watching the Super Eagles as Nigeria and Morocco are set to play in the AFCON semi-final match. Photo: AFCON

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a Nigerian man teased the Algerian players as they left the stadium following their AFCON quarter-final loss.

AFCON: Man predicts Nigeria vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's quarterfinal clash has foreseen what would happen in the AFCON semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, 10 January 2026.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng