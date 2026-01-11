A video showing what an Algerian fan did after the Super Eagles defeated them in the AFCON quarterfinals is trending

The Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10

The young man who watched the live match quickly switched to the Nigerian team, and how Nigerian fans around him reacted got people talking

A video showed what an Algerian fan did after the Super Eagles defeated them in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinals.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria's Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10, at the Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

The match sealed the Super Eagles' place in the semi-finals of the ongoing AFCON tournament, despite various predictions of the match.

AFCON: Algerian fan switches to Nigerian team

A video by @thepitchside.ie on TikTok showed when the young man with an Algerian jersey switched to the Nigerian team.

He wore the Nigerian jersey handed over to him and started celebrating with other Nigerian fans.

The video was captioned:

"Bro betrayed his country. Worst betrayal ever."

Watch the TikTok video below:

AFCON 2025: Reactions as Algerian fan switches to Nigeria

The video went viral and had over 258,000 views as of the time of this report.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Adeola001 said:

"He crossed over to avoid carry over."

@D A N I E L said:

"When geh geh tell Una them no Dey celebrate failure,just find a way to win."

@Lawson said:

"na too make he dey follow una come 9ja ooo....cuz he don betray his country for 9ja."

@moses said:

"But Honestly as a Chelsea Fan I been dy pray make Nigeria lose yesterday. I no like as Man u and Arsenal Fans dey folo me hapi."

@nora said:

If you remove AI from Algeria and add Ni u get Nigeria. if u remove the red moon from Algeria flag and add extra green. it becomes Nigeria flag. We brothers, I love them cos they don't racist much. Naija vibes is contagious, if you can't beat them, join them."

@Temidun Owolabani said:

"why will the poster wrote he betrayed his country that word used not good for the boy pls."

@Baby B (HIS) said:

"Is all about joining the winning team, not betrayal."

@Reigny Deiz said:

"these are the moments that makes afcon interesting to watch."

@Big GT said:

"He’s joining the country they couldn’t beat that’s not betrayal."

Nigeria wins Algeria 2-0 in the AFCON quarterfinals. Photo: AFCON

