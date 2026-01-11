Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has sent an important message to the Super Eagles ahead of their semifinal match against Morocco

Nigeria beat Algeria 2-0 to become the first team to win five consecutive matches at the AFCON 2025

The duo of Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored in a dominant quarterfinal in at Grad Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10

Super Falcons legend Asisat Oshoala has sent a bold message to the Super Eagles ahead of their semifinal clash against host nation Morocco.

Nigeria made history at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by becoming the first team to win five consecutive matches, following a 2-0 victory over Algeria in the quarterfinal on Saturday, January 10.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria at the Grand Stadium in Marrakesh. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

The three-time AFCON champions dominated proceedings from the opening whistle but were unable to score in the first half, with Calvin Bassey’s header controversially ruled out despite appearing to cross the line.

The Super Eagles found their rhythm early in the second half as Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen broke the deadlock, handing Desert Foxes goalkeeper Luca Zidane his first concession of the tournament.

Ten minutes later, Sevilla striker Akor Adams doubled Nigeria’s lead, calmly drilling home after being set up by Osimhen, per BBC.

Oshoala warns Super Eagles

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala has warned the Super Eagles to be wary of the tactics of the Moroccans both on and off the pitch ahead of their semifinal encounter.

In a viral post on X, the former Liverpool star said the Atlas Lion would do everything possible to secure the final ticket.

The six-time CAF Player of the Year revealed that the Moroccan Football Federation took the officiating officials of the WAFCON final to court after the Super Falcons beat the Atlas Lionesses 3-2. She wrote:

"That semi final no go easy sha o cus that WAFCON still Dey pain Morocco. Them go do everything and anything but the world will be watching. People wey carry referee wey officiate our final go court #AFCON2025."

Fans react

@OloriSports said:

"Kan lo fi yepe sere joor 😂."

@iSlimfit wrote:

"We are winning that match and playing Egypt in the final."

@Dare4xploits added:

"Madness.

"Any game against North Africans infront of their home fans is always a war.

"Tell your friends in the team."

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams score as Nigeria beat Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal of the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

@joshua_pharmd wrote:

"I believe they'll be shocked by how well the Super Eagles will play against them. They've had a good run."

@Tideals001 added:

"Na so una talk say Algeria no go easy.

"See as them con resemble Kano pillars for pitch ,

"Abeg make Nigeria govt wire our players money again before next match. Morocco go collect."

@chizzi_vincents said:

"True. They will do everything humanly possible to make sure they secure the win, but it's not going to be possible unless CAF wants to compensate them."

Nigeria will face off with host Morocco in the semifinal of the 2025 AFCON on Wednesday, January 14, per CAF.

Super Eagles set unique record

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles made history at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations by becoming the first team to win five consecutive matches in the tournament after defeating Algeria 2-0 in the quarterfinal on Saturday, January 10.

The victory not only booked Nigeria a spot in the semi-finals but also showcased their dominance on the African stage.

