The Coalition of Young Nigerian Librarians has praised President Bola Tinubu for renewing the tenure of Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi as CEO of the National Library of Nigeria

The group said the decision would ensure continuity for key reforms, including digital library projects and the completion of the National Library Headquarters in Abuja

It expressed confidence that Anunobi's second term would strengthen access to information and support the institution's long-term development goals

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of young librarians has welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's decision to renew the tenure of Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi as Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), describing the move as a vote of confidence in reforms aimed at modernising the country's knowledge infrastructure.

The Coalition of Young Nigerian Librarians (CYNL) said the extension of Anunobi's appointment for a final five-year term would provide stability for ongoing projects and help sustain efforts to transform the National Library into a technology-driven institution.

Coalition of Young Nigerian Librarians hails President Tinubu for renewing the tenure of Prof Chinwe Anunobi as CEO of the National Library of Nigeria. Photo: Facebook/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, CYNL

Source: UGC

In a statement signed by National Coordinator Shehu Mustapha and Secretary-General Douglas Lokpobiri on Friday, the group described the renewal as "well deserved and strategic".

"The tenure extension is not only well-deserved but also strategic," the coalition said, adding that continuity in leadership would help consolidate gains already recorded under Anunobi's administration.

Digital transformation and infrastructure projects

According to the coalition, Anunobi's first tenure, which began in September 2021, has been marked by reforms designed to improve access to information and preserve Nigeria's intellectual heritage.

The group cited initiatives such as the National Repository of Nigeria, the Newspaper and Magazine Locator, the Index and Abstract to Nigerian Newspapers, and the National Virtual Library of Nigeria as examples of efforts to modernise library services and expand public access to knowledge.

CYNL also credited Anunobi with advancing work on the long-delayed National Library Headquarters project in Abuja and developing plans to transfer heritage collections from the institution's 34 state branches to the new facility once completed.

The coalition said the renewed mandate would help accelerate these projects and support implementation of the National Library's 2025-2030 Strategic Plan.

Support for leadership continuity

The librarians' group expressed confidence that Anunobi's continued leadership would strengthen ongoing reforms and improve the institution's capacity to serve researchers, students and the wider public.

It also reaffirmed support for both the National Librarian and the Tinubu administration, urging Nigerians to back efforts aimed at strengthening access to information, education and knowledge management in the country.

A career dedicated to libraries and information access

Anunobi, a Professor of Library and Information Science, has more than two decades of experience as a librarian, educator and administrator.

She currently serves as Nigeria's National Librarian and CEO of the National Library of Nigeria. Beyond her national role, she holds leadership positions in several international library and information organisations, including the Conference of Directors of National Libraries and UNESCO's Information for All Programme in Nigeria.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Library Association, Anunobi has authored more than 100 academic publications and is widely recognised for her work in digital library development, open educational resources and information accessibility.

Source: Legit.ng