BBNaija star Pere Egbi has weighed in on calls to drop Victor Osimhen from the Super Eagles squad

Recall that the Nigerian striker was caught in a heated on-pitch exchange with his teammate, Ademola Lookman

The reality star also responded to claims that Chelsea didn't sign Osimhen because of his attitude

Former Big Brother Naija star and actor Pere Egbi shared his take on the rift between Super Eagles players Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman as he responded to calls to drop the Galatasaray star.

The two players had what fans described as a heated conversation during the Super Eagles' 4-0 win against Mozambique in a last-16 fixture at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The incident has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerian football lovers, with some calling for Osimhen to be dropped from the national team over what they described as disrespect towards his teammate, Lookman.

Pere Egbi defends Osimhen

Reacting, the reality TV star called people demanding Osimhen's removal clueless, adding that there was no replacement for the striker. He also warned that the disagreement, if not resolved, could see Nigeria lose the chance of winning the AFCON.

“Are people so clueless to actually demand that Osimhen be dropped? Really???? Come on. That’s a reach! Dem drop am now, una get im replacement anywhere????? Wf!!! Na we wan use our hand commot ourself from this AFCON. Imagine players reading these bants online.”

Pere's tweet reacting to call to drop Victor Osimhen is below:

Pere also reacted to a viral claim by Chelsea fans in Nigeria that the English Premier League club didn't sign Osimhen because of his 'bad attitude'.

“Lol, so Chelsea came for him and he turned them down, but world people are out here saying the guy’s attitude is bad — that’s why no club wants him. Una do well o, Nigerians. Una go soon vex these boys, dem go start to play rubbish now, and then everybody go rest.”

More reaction to Osimhen's dramatic display

Read the comments below:

sodiqstar16 said:

"Let’s stop lying please, Osimhen is not anywhere close to being a world class striker. He has just one 20-league goal season in his years in Europe top 5 league. He’s an average striker, always have been, always will be."

KFrabcis said:

"Osimhen will be dropped and nothing will happen. Why didn't he score vs DR CONGO and take us to the World cup? Lookman has 7 GC in this AFCON tournament. No body has more goal involvement than Osimhen. Just shut up!"

KAHALA123Y commented:

"Do you think Chelsea made a big mistake by not signing Osimhen?"

dushitv14 said:

"In everything we do in life we must be humble. Osimhen is a good player, one of the best strikers in Europe in my opinion but he really needs to work on his temperament."

Ademola Lookman rated AFCON’s best player

Legit.ng also reported that Ademola Lookman was rated as the best player during the group stage of AFCON 2025 with a WhoScored rating of 8.36.

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year featured in two matches in the group stage, scoring two goals and providing two assists against Tanzania and Tunisia. This comes amid his exchange with Victor Osimhen.

