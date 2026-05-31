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“Why Atiku-Amaechi Alliance Is Crucial for 2027 Despite ADC Rift”, Analyst Explains
Politics

“Why Atiku-Amaechi Alliance Is Crucial for 2027 Despite ADC Rift”, Analyst Explains

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Grassroots leader Kelly Agbaba believes Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi can unite despite past allegations
  • Agbaba stressed Nigeria's hunger and insecurity transcend political divides, urging collaboration for national recovery
  • He highlights Atiku's experience and Amaechi's execution as key to overcoming Nigeria's current challenges

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A grassroots mobiliser and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kelly Agbaba, said Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi can work together despite allegations during the ADC presidential primaries.

Agaba said the current mess Nigeria is in has become a bonding code for serious leaders like Atiku and Amaechi to work together.

Kelly Agbaba says Atiku and Amaechi's alliance might be Nigeria's path to recovery
Agaba says Atiku and Amaechi can unite to rescue a "drowning nation." Photo credit: @atiku
Source: Twitter

He said hunger doesn’t ask if you’re Atiku or Amaechi. Insecurity doesn’t check party history before it strikes.

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“So yes, they can work. In fact, they must work. The nation is in a quagmire, and you don’t rescue a drowning nation by fighting over the boat.”

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Atiku reacts as presidency says Tinubu took bullet for Nigeria

TheADC cheifatin stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng during the weekend.

Agaba, who is the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, said the country is drifting, and that reality forces veterans to think beyond personal grudges.

“Politics is not for toddlers. Rotimi Amaechi is not a political toddler. He understands timing. He understands when to battle and when to build. He’s a strategist who has managed national power, moved the rail sector, and knows what governance costs.
“And Alhaji Atiku Abubakar? He’s a super composed, mature political veteran. This is a man who has run for president 6 times and never lost his composure. That kind of patience is rare. He knows Nigeria’s fault lines better than most.”

Why Atiku and Amaechi are best placed to redeem Nigeria

Agaba said Atiku and Amaechi have the two things required to redeem Nigeria - experience and willpower.

He said Atiku brings the experience of the economy with an understanding of the private sector, job creation, and restructuring.

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The political analyst added that Amaechi brings the willpower to execute.

According to Agaba, Amaechi is a doer, from being a governor of Rivers State to the minister of transportation.

“Put Atiku’s vision together with Amaechi’s execution, and you have the combination to pull Nigeria out of this quagmire. One can design the blueprint, the other can supervise the workers.”
Agbaba believes Atiku and Amaechi must collaborate against Tinubu in 2027
Agaba says Atiku and Amaechi can unite to rescue Nigeria from its quagmire. Photo credit: @atiku/ADC/Rotimi Amaechi
Source: Twitter

Amaechi clarifies becoming Atiku's VP in ADC ticket

Recall that Amaechi said he had he has not been offered the ADC vice presidential ticket

The former minister of transportation also disclosed that he had consulted before rejecting the outcome of the ADC presidential primary election results.

Recall that Amaechi contested for the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections, but lost to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku visits Amaechi after heated ADC primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku sparked intense reactions among Nigerians after visiting Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers state.

Read also

2027 elections: Drama as Atiku visits Amaechi after heated ADC presidential primary

The former vice president visited Amaechi following the outcome of the ADC

Recall that Atiku contested against Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen recently, but defeated the duo, who have refused to congratulate him after he secured the party's ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Atiku AbubakarRotimi Amaechi
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