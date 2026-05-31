Grassroots leader Kelly Agbaba believes Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi can unite despite past allegations

Agbaba stressed Nigeria's hunger and insecurity transcend political divides, urging collaboration for national recovery

He highlights Atiku's experience and Amaechi's execution as key to overcoming Nigeria's current challenges

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A grassroots mobiliser and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kelly Agbaba, said Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi can work together despite allegations during the ADC presidential primaries.

Agaba said the current mess Nigeria is in has become a bonding code for serious leaders like Atiku and Amaechi to work together.

Agaba says Atiku and Amaechi can unite to rescue a "drowning nation." Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

He said hunger doesn’t ask if you’re Atiku or Amaechi. Insecurity doesn’t check party history before it strikes.

“So yes, they can work. In fact, they must work. The nation is in a quagmire, and you don’t rescue a drowning nation by fighting over the boat.”

TheADC cheifatin stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng during the weekend.

Agaba, who is the coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, said the country is drifting, and that reality forces veterans to think beyond personal grudges.

“Politics is not for toddlers. Rotimi Amaechi is not a political toddler. He understands timing. He understands when to battle and when to build. He’s a strategist who has managed national power, moved the rail sector, and knows what governance costs.

“And Alhaji Atiku Abubakar? He’s a super composed, mature political veteran. This is a man who has run for president 6 times and never lost his composure. That kind of patience is rare. He knows Nigeria’s fault lines better than most.”

Why Atiku and Amaechi are best placed to redeem Nigeria

Agaba said Atiku and Amaechi have the two things required to redeem Nigeria - experience and willpower.

He said Atiku brings the experience of the economy with an understanding of the private sector, job creation, and restructuring.

The political analyst added that Amaechi brings the willpower to execute.

According to Agaba, Amaechi is a doer, from being a governor of Rivers State to the minister of transportation.

“Put Atiku’s vision together with Amaechi’s execution, and you have the combination to pull Nigeria out of this quagmire. One can design the blueprint, the other can supervise the workers.”

Agaba says Atiku and Amaechi can unite to rescue Nigeria from its quagmire. Photo credit: @atiku/ADC/Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi clarifies becoming Atiku's VP in ADC ticket

Recall that Amaechi said he had he has not been offered the ADC vice presidential ticket

The former minister of transportation also disclosed that he had consulted before rejecting the outcome of the ADC presidential primary election results.

Recall that Amaechi contested for the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 general elections, but lost to former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku visits Amaechi after heated ADC primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku sparked intense reactions among Nigerians after visiting Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers state.

The former vice president visited Amaechi following the outcome of the ADC

Recall that Atiku contested against Amaechi and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen recently, but defeated the duo, who have refused to congratulate him after he secured the party's ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng