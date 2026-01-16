A video from the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final showed Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali facing unusual disruptions on the field

The clip captured moments of Moroccan fans interfering with the goalkeeper during the match

Netizens went on to discuss the challenges Nigerian players encountered while playing in Morocco

A new video from the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semi-final match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Sunday, January 14, has revealed the unfair treatment Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali faced on the field.

The clip, shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut, shows a Moroccan youth repeatedly approaching the Super Eagles’ goalpost to take the face towel Nwabali needed during the match.

The video captures the man climbing over the barricade twice and running back to the spectators’ side with the towel each time.

Despite the interruptions, Nwabali remained focused, quickly retrieving another towel from his coach and continuing the game unperturbed.

Sharing the footage on his page, Tunde Ednut highlighted the challenges the Nigerian team faced throughout the tournament.

He wrote: "To be honest, Nigeria really tried. Playing in Morocco meant the host nation had a huge advantage. There were a lot of things happening off-camera, including constant taunting of the Nigerian players.

"The Moroccan fans clearly outnumbered the Super Eagles supporters, which added more pressure. Several factors were working against the Super Eagles. The referee also influenced the game.

"On top of that, the fans repeatedly taunted the goalkeeper, Nwabali, over and over again. They even took his towel at some point. This is not good at all. The level of taunting was excessive and unfair to the Nigerian team."

Watch the video below:

Nwabali trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

elikemthegossip_official said:

"Senegal, please do us the honours. Win this trophy 👏👏👏."

tg_khing said:

"Nigeria always remembers. We go still jam."

kikibakare said:

"Let them fix national stadium surulere and bring a match there.. them go know say Lagos fans crazy! That uyo fans no craze reach Lagos.. we go mount for there, that home advance Lagos go over use am."

sunshin.e____ said:

"It felt like Africans against Nigeria"

iam_kelvinossai said:

"And yet, he put up a great performance 👏🏽."

grander_me said:

"Make we organize friendly with them for any field for Mushin🤩."

michael._u said:

"Omo! To still put out a great performance even in the midst of all that taunting, he deserves some accolades.👏🏾👏🏾."

atomacoofficial said:

"First to do no dey pain…. we go still revenge am one day."

yungkheengz said:

"We no dey forget .. them will eventually pay for this mark this comment 😂."

prestigeondtrack

"Senegal do the continent a favor 🙏🏽 🇸🇳."

christopher_el_nino

"Senegal please do the needful, on God🙌."

syndel_tomi said:

"So they literally removed that because they wanted the ball to slip away from his hand,did I guess right?"

