Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has broken his silence following Nigeria's dramatic exit from the 2025 AFCON

Bassey will not feature in Nigeria's third-place match after receiving his second yellow card against Morocco in the semifinal

Nigerian football fans have sent a strong message to the Fulham defender after an impressive tournament

Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey has spoken publicly for the first time since the semifinal match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Nigeria and Morocco in Rabat on January 14.

The Fulham defender played the entire 120 minutes despite receiving a yellow card from Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea after a perceived foul on Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz.

Calvin Bassey during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinal match between Nigeria and Morocco at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

The 26-year-old will miss the third-place match against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 17, per CAF.

Bassey sends powerful message to Nigerians

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has reflected on Nigeria’s performance following their 4-2 defeat to Morocco in the AFCON semifinal.

In a viral post on X, the former Ajax defender expressed his disappointment over the three-time AFCON champions’ failure to reach the final.

The ex-Rangers star added that the Super Eagles will build on the momentum and aim to secure third place. He said:

"We thank God in all situations. A gutting way to end the tournament. The support & togetherness we’ve felt has been special. Sorry we couldn’t take it all the way, we fought and gave it our all.

"We’ll build on this. Not finished yet though, we still have something to push for. "💚

The 26-year-old made 11 clearances, won 6/9 ground duels, and lost only one aerial duel against Morocco.

Calvin Bassey completed more passes than any other player at AFCON 2025 and also played the joint-most matches for the Super Eagles across the last two AFCON tournaments, per Sofa Score.

Fans react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey's tweet. Read them below:

@lebar4real said:

"The best defender in Africa right now. Please I hope arsenal or PSG will sign you soon. Thank God you left Ajax where they wanted to destroy you. Keep it up CB, you have really organized our defense very well. You are a super Eagles future captain."

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey will miss the third-place match against Egypt at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

@leraygunn wrote:

"That was an immense tournament and I hope you win the Best Defender of the tournament or selected in team of the tournament."

@olufemi_oyebode added:

"Calvin ,I’m proud of you ,Nigerians are proud of you ,your parents and family members are proud of you,thank God for making you a Nigeria 🇳🇬,may God continue to bless you and the rest of the team ,lots of love ❤️."

@KingSilverton said:

"We will always remember you as that monstrous defender who gave his all. You run tirelessly, you jump as high as you can, you out-muscle even strikers bigger than you. God bless you!"

