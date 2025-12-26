A Nigerian journalist has drawn the attention of the US president to some other places where ISIS terrorists might be hiding

He told the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to take immediate steps if he wants to end terrorism

He mentioned about five places in his viral post and urged Trump to act to totally end all activities of terrorism

Hours after the president of United States, Donald Trump confirmed an attack on ISIS terrorists in Nigeria, a journalist las drawn the attention of the US president to 5 places ISIS terrorists might be hiding.

The journalist listed the 5 places while telling the US president that if he is declaring a total war on ISIS, he needs to take the war to their other bases.

Journalist urges Trump to target more ISIS bases. Photo Source: Facebook/Yakubu musa, Twitter/BrantPhilip_, Wikipedia

Source: Facebook

Journalist asks Trump to expand war

The individual identified as Yakubu musa also stated that he would be happy if a wanted terrorist, Bello Turji is eliminated.

In his statement, he wrote:

"If Trump is declaring war on ISIS, he must do it comprehensively. They are everywhere in the Sahel."

Journalist lists five places ISIS may be hiding. Photo Source: Facebook/Yakubu musa, Twitter/BrantPhilip_, Wikipedia

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the other places Trump needs to send his missiles just like he had done to a part of sokoto, he added:

"He must expand beyond shelling Jabo and attack them in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Cameroon. Where is the Bermuda Triangle? I mean, Timbuktu Triangle? The reconnaissance flights must have mapped it well. We all thought that the den of the ISIS governor in the region was located there. Has he moved to Sokoto?"

He called for the elimination of a terrorists as he add that it would make him happy.

"Right now, I am holding my breath. I will have my excitement aroused when I hear that Bello Turji was hit in the “Merry Christmas” bombing of Jabo."

Reactions as man advices US president

Samuel said:

"Oga are you teaching the US Army their job? Your post cautioning should be directed to the Nigerian Army who are known for compromise. As far as the US is concerned your post is inconsequential."

Yola noted:

"Exactly! We will jubilate if they succeeded in neutralizing the terrorists, but his claim of ISIS target is a blatant lie. and there is no such christian targeted attacks in Sokoto."

Aliyu wrote:

"Abinda ake gudu da tsoro ya riga ya zo; only God knows when this so called fighting for Christians will stop and the next thing you'll hear another horrific headline, that's how they invaded Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Sudan, Palestine etccccc., even though our own scenario differs but the way they're hijacking our forces to fight against coup de tar in neighborhood or even dictating the leader to attack the sovereign state, we know they've hidden agenda which only time will tells."

Abubakar said:

"Daddy Yakubu Musa When foreign intervention occurs, the notion of "innocent civilians" becomes moot. The Nigerian government's failure to protect its citizens has been stark; with the U.S. now involved, Nigerians can no longer claim moral high ground. Discussions regarding civilian casualties, the accuracy of strikes against terrorists, or alleged violations of sovereignty are no longer pertinent. A nation forfeits its sovereignty when it neglects its duty to ensure domestic security."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a US soldier became popular online after sharing a video reacting to Donald Trump’s warning to the Nigerian government.

US Army Nigerian advises Nigerians on Trump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man in the US Army urged Nigerians to accept President Donald Trump’s plan to send American soldiers to Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.

He explained that many Nigerians are scared because they fear the US may take control of Nigeria, worsen the conflict, or cause harm.

Source: Legit.ng