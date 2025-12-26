A Nigerian man in the US military got many people talking on social media after he spoke about the attack on ISIS terrorists

He wished the people a Merry Christmas and sent a message to the deadly terrorists who were recently attacked

The US soldier spoke about the attack on the terrorists and the number of times they were struck with military equipment

A US soldier has revealed the number of times the US military bombed deadly ISIS terrorists in Sokoto on the orders of US President Donald Trump.

He took to social media to make the statement after a follower asked him about the strike on the terrorist base.

US soldier confirms multiple strikes

The follower’s question came after Trump confirmed that he had given the Department of War the order to carry out the strike, adding that he had recently warned the terrorists to halt their operations, but they failed.

Trump said in part:

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even centuries! I have previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.”

As the story about the strike trends, a US soldier, @Horiyourme shared a post wishing people a happy Boxing Day while also sending a message to the terrorists.

He said:

“Happy Boxing Day Nigerians. Happy bombing day, terrorists, apologies.”

In the comments, a follower asked how many missiles were used against the terrorists, and the US soldier confirmed it was multiple, not just one.

He added:

“It was multiple strikes. That was the last one.”

Reactions as US soldier speaks about ISIS terrorists

@Abdul_quize stressed:

"It should be a bomb rain, Isaw only 1 missile i want to see like 1000 by now. I want POTUS to end them b4 close of business today. Ohhh but we need to see more plz if anything come up share it, we want to see these terrorist bleeds and burn..

@kwadokwado noted:

"If the strike is true then are there no clips or videos to verify the claim?"

ken26nd shared:

"I placed a bet that some islams will be with 7virgins on Christmas day...I won the bet."

@LadyVictoria21 stressed:

"Don't apologise to them. They deserve it and more."

@DanzzyH noted:

"Sgt you just dey make me happy with your posy this morning. now i understand what @POTUS means in his Christmas post. pls he should also hit the southwest and east with one each because they would also have camps there."

@ur_fave64055 said:

"Press their neck."

