A US soldier got many people talking on social media after he made a fresh prediction following the airstrike on terrorists

The US president had recently confirmed he ordered an attack against terrorists in the northern part of Nigeria

The US soldier saw this and mentioned that he recently predicted it and also shared something else in his post

A US soldier who predicted Trump’s military action in Nigeria has shared an update shortly after the US president ordered an attack on ISIS terrorists in northern Nigeria.

He made the statement not long after reports from Legit.ng confirmed the attack on a terrorist base in Sokoto.

Soldier predicted US attack in Nigeria, gives update. Photo source: Wikipedia, Twitter/Horiyourme

Source: Twitter

Soldier speaks out after US attacked terrorists

As the news of the attack continues to spread, a man who identified himself as US soldier @Horiyourme took to his page to speak.

He mentioned that he had already warned that the US military would be in and out of Nigeria before the media reports it.

He wrote:

"I told you we'll be in and out before your media knows it. We'll be back again."

He also mentioned one thing that happened during the attack:

"No civilian will be touched every single time."

US soldier speaks after Trump orders attack in Nigeria. Photo source: Wikipedia, Twitter/Horiyourme

Source: Twitter

He added a warning to influencers:

"Influencers, don't collect that gig they're approaching you with if you like yourself."

He made the statements weeks after predicting that the US government would wipe out terrorists.

In a post he made on 2nd of November 2025 he said,

"Dear @HQNigerianArmy please tell your boys to pack it up and head to the barracks, POTUS said we're coming in to show them how to deal with terrorists. We don't do romance with terrorists, we speak the language they understand."

@rittechpill stated:

"This an honest advice to them. If the US can get this strike so perfectly. Tell me why the US can't locate the influencers. When two elephants are fighting, the grasses suffer the most. And influencers are the grasses. I believe there is ongoing tracking on the sponsors."

@heisanniedavid wrote:

"We need such surprises on January 1st, 2026 , as a new year gift to Nigeria."

@max_misk noted:

"Let them keep choosing their pockets over their integrity. Hand go soon touch them join."

@Jedidiahonesim1 added:

"Sir, I know it was the Navy. May I ask if you took part in the operation?"

@ewisdomdaily1 stressed:

"Shut up Kitchen soldier. You don't know anything about this. Nobody came gun blazing. The whole effort was planned with the NSA weeks ahead. But how can you know from the kitchen preparing food for real soldiers."

@Abdullah_Muhd_ noted:

"I heard that the strike did not destroy any targeted ISIS camp but instead affected a village, forcing residents to leave their homes. The strike was not successful."

@shedrach_nyaba said:

"Our military can do these but they fail because of the forces above them. Glad the US military is doing this for us."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a list of 31 US lawmakers who support President Donald Trump’s plan to intervene in Nigeria against terrorists amid the alleged killings of Christians.

Nigerian lawyer warns Trump over military threat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lawyer sent a strong message to US President Donald Trump after he threatened military action against Nigeria over alleged genocide.

The lawyer, writing on his Facebook page via Thepeoplesparliamentng, reminded Trump that Nigeria is a democratic and sovereign country, governed by law, and cannot be invaded without approval.

Source: Legit.ng