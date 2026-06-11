A Nigerian lady has weighed in on the sudden public unveiling of the identity of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's wife

The widow made her first major public appearance during the late actor's service of songs ceremony held in Lagos

In a post shared on Facebook, the lady sent a strong message to Nigerians as regards the initial privacy of Alexx Ekubo's wife

A Nigerian lady has sent a strong message to social media users following the public appearance of Anwuli Amakom Ekubo, the widow of the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo.

The actor's wife was seen publicly for the first time during his Service of Songs ceremony, which took place at The Monarch Event Centre along the Lekki–Epe Expressway in Lekki, Lagos, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

A lady sends a message following Alexx Ekubo's wife identity reveal. Photo credit: Omerem/Facebook, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Alexx Ekubo passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026, after privately battling metastatic kidney cancer. Throughout his health struggles, the couple kept their marriage completely out of the public eye.

Lady shares message following Alexx Ekubo's passing

Following the event, a lady through her Facebook page, Omerem, cautioned Nigerians against turning the grieving widow into a trending topic overnight.

She emphasised that the actor had his reasons for shielding his marital life from the public square while he was alive.

In her Facebook post, she stated:

"Now that people know who Alex Ekubo's wife is and even know her name, please let's not turn her into content overnight.

"If Alex chose to keep that part of his life private all this while, there was obviously a reason for it. Not everything needs to be dragged to the public square.

"Respect their privacy, respect his choice and let the woman breathe abeg."

Reactions as Alexx Ekubo's wife gets unveiled

Legit.ng compiled some reactions to the post below:

Blessing Oguru said:

"I like as she wear glasses and face mask. She is still private.

Even till now no one knows what she looks like."

Iroroefe Elohor said:

"Facebook content creators will not hear."

Mayor Onyinye Decency said:

"Immediately I saw dis woman with glass and face mask..I knew she was his wife.

Madam doesn't want una content oo."

See the Facebook post below:

Rare video of Alexx Ekubo's wife surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a rare video of Alexx Ekubo’s widow, Anwuli, has surfaced online during the actor’s service of songs in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng