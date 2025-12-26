In his usual manner of speech, President Donald Trump of the United States, on Thursday, December 25, wished the terrorists who were killed in the operation in Nigeria, “Merry Christmas”.

The US president stated this as he disclosed that he approved the operation that has reportedly claimed the lives of many terrorists in Sokoto state, Nigeria.

Sokoto: Trump Sends Message as US Launches Airstrike against Terrorists in Nigeria "Merry Christmas"

Source: Twitter

His words:

“Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!

“I have previously warned these Terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was.

“The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing. Under my leadership, our Country will not allow Radical Islamic Terrorism to prosper.

“May God Bless our Military, and MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues.”

Source: Legit.ng