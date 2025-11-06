A Nigerian man in the US Army told Nigerians to accept President Trump’s plan to send American soldiers to fight Boko Haram

He explained that many Nigerians are scared because they think America may control Nigeria, worsen the fight, or cause harm

He listed the big benefits Nigeria will get, saying this is a chance Nigerians should not miss, as they might end up with regrets

A Nigerian man in the US Army has urged Nigerians to accept the plan of the United States president, Donald Trump, to send soldiers to Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.

This comes days after the US president issued a message to the Nigerian government, calling for an immediate end to the alleged genocide against Christians.

Nigerian in US army says fears about US troops are wrong. Photo source: Tiktok/odjezy, Twitter/realDonaldTrump

Source: TikTok

US army advises Nigerians over Trump’s plan

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has denied the claims of targeted attacks on Christians.

Trump’s statement, however, caught the attention of many Nigerians, with several people rejecting the proposed military action.

Amid this, a Nigerian man in the US Army sent a message to Nigerians, telling them to accept the US Army and Trump’s proposal to end terrorism.

According to a statement he made on his page, @odjezy, on the popular social media platform TikTok, he said he understands Nigerians’ fears and went on to list the benefits the country would get if the United States Army comes into Nigeria to fight Boko Haram.

His TikTok video contained his statement, where he said in part:

“As an Urhobo boy who was born in Nigeria, who obtained multiple degrees in Nigeria ranging from law certification to language and literature.”

He shared several reasons why he feels Nigerians are scared and do not want to accept the plan of the US government.

He said:

“I deserve to air my opinion in regards to what is going on in Nigeria at the moment and also with regards to the help that the United States troops want to give right now.”

“One of the basic fears that Nigerians have is loss of sovereignty. Nigerians are scared that if they allow foreign troops to come, they’re gonna lose their national control and the willpower to do things by themselves because America will always intrude.”

“Secondly, Nigerians are scared that the conflict is gonna worsen — that American troops coming in is gonna worsen the situation.”

“Thirdly, Nigerians are also scared that there’ll be foreign expectations.”

“No. 4, Nigerians are scared that there’ll be severe harm.”

“Nigerians are scared that there’ll be foreign dependency on America for several reasons.”

As he said this, he also mentioned about five benefits Nigeria would get if they accept the plan of the United States government to come into Nigeria to end terrorism.

He continued:

“Enhance counter-terrorism capabilities, do you know what it means for Nigeria to have access to United States intelligence?”

“Secondly, professional military training.”

“Improved regional security, anywhere America builds their base, they’ll want to keep it safe and secure. United States will not come for your oil because America has enough already.”

“There’ll be strong diplomatic and economic ties.”

"Finally, America wants to know what is going on — why all the help and money collected has been used for. Is that a bad thing to do? From 2017, America has given financial aid and military equipment to Nigeria to assist the obliteration of terrorism in Nigeria.”

Nigerian man in US army lists 5 benefits of letting America fight Boko Haram. Photo source: Twitter/realDonaldTrump/OfficialBAT

Source: Twitter

After listing the five reasons, he spoke about the US President, saying:

“If Nigeria loses this opportunity the Commander-in-Chief, President Donald Trump, is offering us at this moment, that means say e don finish.”

As he made the statements, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as soldier sends message to Nigerians

holyboy-v33:

"Trump should act fast "

BIG_FOCUS_ noted:

"You obtained all this certificate and still became an army."

Marvis Odjevwedje noted:

"Wow - You're Urhobo, immediately I saw your video on my fyp by the profile name Odje, I was drawn to your page, is the Odje just an abbreviation of your name? or that's the name, my surname is Odjevwedje btw."

🄲🄰🄿🅃🄰🄸🄽 added:

"This guy is a result of bad goverment over time where your children become loyal to your neighbor because you can not feed them. We will fix it."

MayorofJeremi wrote:

"I don wait tire ooo, Make una show up ooo."

frankjn said:

"Nigerian politicians don’t want the help. how are they going to cash out."

uncle smart comedy added:

"We need united States at all cost to come and help us."

Enna shared:

"Lol you have got paid how about Saudi Government who paid for security."

WhiteNation_ENT wrote:

"if u a no fit fix date make una rest come with B2spirit abeg we wan use am snap."

Jenny Golden-MAMA noted:

"Am a christian from Nigeria, when are you coming please be fast."

James Oyewole stressed:

"Thank you my Brother God bless you please we need help in Nigeria."

TERRY noted:

"Seriously you are all rights, bro I'm a soldier we are waiting for guys."

𝗠𝗿. 𝗗𝗲𝗿𝗮 shared:

"I wish you really know how we want you people to come to our rescue. We are just close to death."

THE HOLY BRETHREN GOSPEL CHU said:

"Nigerians is a confused nation and people, that couldn't help themselves and they don't want anybody to help. they enjoy the sufferings and death of the their people. intact large no of Nigerians like what the gorvernment of the nation is doing to her citizens."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a full list of 31 US lawmakers who support President Donald Trump’s threat to send the military to Nigeria over the alleged genocide of Christians.

Soldier says he won’t fight Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian soldier serving under the United Nations peacekeeping mission made a strong declaration on Facebook, saying he would immediately quit the military if he were ever ordered to join any operation against Nigeria.

In his post, the Ekiti-born soldier explained that Trump’s threat could force the UN to get involved, which might directly involve him, but he made it clear that he would never fight his homeland under any circumstance.

Source: Legit.ng