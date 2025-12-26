A young Nigerian man spoke his mind after the deadly attack on terrorist groups in northern part of Nigeria

He pointed out something he noticed hours before the attack in a post made by the president of Nigeria

According to him, Bola Tinubu did something involving the US president, and he explained what he believed it could mean

A Nigerian man has pointed out what President Bola Tinubu did to US President Donald Trump hours before Trump reportedly ordered a deadly strike against ISIS terrorists in the northern part of Nigeria.

The attack, allegedly carried out on Trump’s orders, was recently confirmed in a news report published by Legit.ng.

Nigerian man links Tinubu to Trump’s Sokoto attack decision. Photo Source: Voice of Nigeria, Wikipedia, Facebook/Innocent Tito

Source: Facebook

Nigerian man claims Tinubu signaled Trump

Before this, Trump had issued a deadly warning to the terrorists over alleged attacks against Christians, promising to unleash severe consequences if the attacks did not stop.

Just weeks later, an attack was reportedly carried out against terrorists in Sokoto. Shortly after it was confirmed, a man, Innocent Tito, pointed out what the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, did before the attack took place.

He mentioned that Tinubu had tagged Trump in a Christmas post.

The statement he referenced was the Christmas message President Bola Tinubu sent to Christians on Christmas Day, in which he tagged Trump and several other individuals. However, according to the Facebook user, he claimed it was a sign for Trump to go ahead.

Nigerian man claims Tinubu signaled Trump before Sokoto strike. Photo Source: Voice of Nigeria, Facebook/Innocent Tito

His statement read:

"Wow. I see why Tinubu tagged Trump this morning with the Merry Christmas wishes of Christians. It was a sign to go ahead."

His message grabbed the attention of many of his followers, who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as man speaks about Tinubu's message

Eze stated:

"Another chapter in our national theatre: external help, internal denial. Let's keep pretending that all is well."

Felix wrote:

"If they want to end insecurity they should go after those sponsoring it, all of this is world politics. This will only increase the level of insecurity in Nigeria."

George added:

"I knew something was coming after Netanyahu spoke on the same issue in his Christmas message,those men don't talk without following it with action and he did this without even consulting tinubu government,weldone uncle Trump,Netanyahu na your turn o."

Simon wrote:

"Even without his go ahead, trump already set that attack long ago he's the man of his words."

Bright stressed:

"Ana akogheri. Tinubu just woke up with the news just like every other Nigerian. So many of us may have been aware of the strike before him. Because we are quick to reach out to our social media handles to get the news. But in his own, it would take his PAs to get the news and wait for him to wake up before getting his hands on his device's."

Chinazor noted:

"Wow I thought as much. Yesterday evening they where hovering round Abuja ooo,no be small thing I was wondering what was going on,even confused at same time. Thank you Mr president Donald J Trump. Merry Christmas to you."

Eric said:

"This one just Dey play with una sense like mumu… Trump wey no fit face those wey Dey toss am like coin on both sides."

