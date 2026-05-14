Corruption scandals have continued to cast a shadow over Nigeria’s political landscape, with several notable appointees from Muhammadu Buhari’s administration facing charges by the EFCC

These cases involve billions of naira and dollars allegedly laundered, diverted, or mismanaged by individuals once entrusted with key national responsibilities

From convictions to ongoing trials, the outcomes highlight both the scale of the allegations and the country’s struggle to uphold accountability

Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has pursued several high-profile corruption cases involving appointees from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Below is a detailed listicle, highlighting each figure’s biography, political background, and the allegations against them.

EFCC prosecutes Buhari appointees in corruption trials as billions in public funds face scrutiny. Photo credit: EFCCofficial/x

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Saleh Mamman – Minister of Power

Saleh Mamman, a politician from Taraba State, was appointed Minister of Power in 2019. His tenure was marked by persistent challenges in Nigeria’s electricity sector. He was accused of laundering ₦33.8 billion. On July 12, 2024, he was convicted on 12 counts of money laundering and sentenced to 75 years imprisonment.

Hadi Sirika – Minister of Aviation

Hadi Sirika, a former senator from Katsina State, served as Minister of Aviation. He was widely known for championing the Nigeria Air project. He was accused of defrauding ₦5.8 billion. His case is still on trial.

Abubakar Malami – Minister of Justice

Abubakar Malami, a lawyer and politician from Kebbi State, was Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice. He played a central role in Buhari’s legal reforms. He was accused of laundering ₦8.7 billion. His case remains ongoing in court.

Chris Ngige – Minister of Labour

Chris Ngige, a medical doctor and politician from Anambra State, served as Minister of Labour and Employment. He had earlier governed Anambra State. He was accused of laundering ₦2.2 billion. His case is still on trial.

Timipre Sylva – Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

Timipre Sylva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, was Minister of State for Petroleum Resources. He oversaw reforms in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. He was accused of laundering $14,859,257. His case is still on trial.

Sadiya Umar Farouq – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs

Sadiya Umar Farouq, from Zamfara State, was Nigeria’s first Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development. She managed social intervention programmes. She was accused of diverting public funds. The EFCC has declared her wanted.

Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele – CBN Governor

Godwin Emefiele, an economist, served as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He was instrumental in monetary policy during Buhari’s administration. He was accused of defrauding $6,230,000 and ₦684,500,000 in two separate cases. His trial is ongoing.

Babachir Lawal – Secretary to the Government of the Federation

Babachir Lawal, a politician from Adamawa State, served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation. He was a close ally of Buhari. He was accused of diverting ₦544 million. He was discharged and acquitted by the court.

Ahmed Idris – Accountant General of the Federation

Ahmed Idris was Nigeria’s Accountant General, responsible for managing public finances. He was accused of diverting ₦109.5 billion. His case is still at the prosecution stage.

Usman Yusuf – NHIS Executive Secretary

Usman Yusuf, a medical professor, served as Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). He was accused of diverting ₦90.4 million. His case is still at the prosecution stage.

These cases show the EFCC’s continuing battle against corruption in Nigeria, involving some of the most influential figures from Buhari’s administration. While some have been convicted, others remain on trial, and a few have been acquitted.

Court convicts Buhari’s Minister of Power for money laundering as EFCC intensifies anti-graft efforts. Photo credit: EFCC Official/x

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EFCC to arraign Buhari's former minister

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will arraign the immediate past aviation minister, Hadi Sirika.

As reported by Premium Times on Wednesday, May 8, Sirika will be brought to trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the high court of the federal capital territory (FCT), Maitama, Abuja, on Thursday, May 9.

Source: Legit.ng