After the death of Alexx Ekubo, a woman opened up about what the popular actor allegedly left behind

She explained in her post that she knew he was sick and pointed out some signs she noticed several years back

The lady also spoke about how the late actor cherished his mother and his achievements before his death

A content writer who knew all along that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was sick has mentioned what he allegedly left behind in a post she shared online.

Recall that Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo recently died, with several fans and celebrities paying tributes to him.

Lady who knew Alexx Ekubo was ill shares fresh details. Photo Source: Facebook/Adaugo Onuegbu

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo: Lady speaks about late actor

Since the report of his death circulated online, fans and friends have taken to social media to share their experiences with the actor.

While many people continue to mourn him, a content writer, Adaugo Onuegbu, took to her social media page to share sensitive statements about the late actor.

Speaking about a WhatsApp message she received following the death of the actor, she shared:

"I got a WhatsApp message from a friend this morning asking me why I haven't posted anything about Alex Ekubo's passing."

"Throughout yesterday, I was just in denial."

On her Facebook page, Adaugo Onuegbu explained that she knew Alexx Ekubo was sick and explained how she got to know about his health condition.

Her statement:

"The truth is, I knew all along that Alex was sick. Some close friends of his leaked the news on the internet last year, but many people took it as internet gossip."

"It was purely impossible for Alex that all Nigerians knew to be well and not be playing and goofing on social media as always."

"I knew he had cancer; some people disputed it, but deep inside, I knew it had to be true because he suddenly vanished online."

She continued in her post, as she mentioned seeing him years back and what he looked like.

She explained:

"Secondly, when I saw him in AFAMEFUNA as Paulo in 2024, I knew something was off. He wasn't looking like the Alex Ekubo I used to watch on TV. He was so lean and a bit worn. Observant people would notice this."

"Little did I know that it was that same 2024 he was diagnosed with liver cancer, underwent a transplant, and returned to work too."

"Unfortunately, the liver failed again and he finally succumbed."

"Oh Lord, I desperately wished that the news I heard then was false because people were doing it hush-hush, probably not to alarm his fans."

"Alas, it was true."

"Alex had been fighting for his life since 2024."

Following his death, the writer also spoke about how the late actor cherished his mother.

Her statement:

"I was numb yesterday, especially each time I remembered the bond he shared with his beautiful mom and how he happily flaunted her online."

"That woman would need a miracle to survive this."

"I equally watched a video he posted sometime where he gifted the latest iPhone to his younger brother."

"He was the firstborn among two boys and two girls, and their relationship, according to what we saw online, was so deep and playful."

Woman claims she knew Alexx Ekubo was sick, reveals what he left behind. Photo Source: Facebook/Adaugo Onuegbu

Source: Facebook

The writer mentioned in her post what she heard Alexx Ekubo left behind following his death.

She said:

"He was really family-oriented, and I heard he left a will too."

"His siblings will surely be devastated too."

"I lost a childhood friend earlier this year at 42, and seeing the mom on the funeral day broke my heart."

"Dear heaven, please let the young stop dying this early, biko.😥"

"Alex just revealed his new mansion that same 2024; a gigantic house that he never got to live in, just like the case of Junior Pope of blessed memory."

"I didn't post him yesterday because I made a decision to stop announcing people's deaths before their families, especially young people."

"Rest in power, Ikuku!"

"Rest in the Lord's bosom, Johnny of Yemi Alade's 'Looking for My Johnny.'"

"Nigeria will miss your endless smile, playful attitude, acting prowess, and the joy you brought to our screens."

"It's really an empty world!!!!"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a heartbroken woman shared messages she exchanged with late actor Alexx Ekubo after first meeting him in 2017. She posted their conversations online while mourning the actor’s death.

Man shares final chat with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man based in America mourned the death of actor Alexx Ekubo by sharing a screenshot of their last WhatsApp chat.

He said the messages now hit differently after the actor’s death and added that he was still trying to process the painful news.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng