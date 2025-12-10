2025 is gradually winding down, but it has been a year of unexpected losses in the Nigerian Christian community. Some Christians were thrown into mourning following the death of their prominent gospel leaders.

As 2025 is gradually coming to an end, the year will surely be memorable for some Christians in Nigeria.

This is because some prominent gospel preachers died, throwing their followers into mourning.

Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai, Pst Nkechi Chinyere Ene and Evangelist Ayodeji Davids died in 2025. Photo: Facebook/Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai, Evangelist Ayodeji Davids, X/@israelstudios

Source: Facebook

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four prominent Nigerian gospel preachers who died in 2025.

1. Evang. Ayodeji Davids (Kekere Jesu) dies

In April 2025, the death of a popular gospel minister, Evangelist Ayodeji Davids, popularly known as Kekere Jesu, alongside his close associates, threw Nigerians into mourning.

Aside from Ayodeji, others who died in the accident include Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina.

Evangelist Ayodeji Davids. also known as Kekerejesu, died in April 2025. Photo: Evangelist Ayodeji Davids

Source: Facebook

A fatal crash on the Ikorodu-Sagamu Expressway in Ogun state claimed their lives, alongside 20 other people.

It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred.

2. Motor accident claims Pastor Azzaman David’s life

The death of a prominent Kaduna-based pastor and the leading pastor of the King Worship Chapel and Ministry, Kaduna, Azzaman David, threw Northern Christians into mourning.

Azzaman lost his life in a motor accident on Saturday, May 24, while returning from Makurdi, Benue state, to his Kaduna base.

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states and the FCT Abuja, John Joseph Hayab, confirmed the sad news.

Pastor Azzaman David dies in a motor accident in May 2025. Photo: Azzaman Azzaman

Source: Facebook

Reverend Azzaman, 54, was a prominent Christian apologist. He often maintained vocal stances vis-à-vis governance by the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) administration as well as insecurity in the northwest and northcentral regions.

The preacher also strongly supported Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, catapulting the former to prominence.

3. Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai dies at 80

A renowned Nigerian evangelist and founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr Uma Ukpai, passed away at 80.

His family announced his death in a heartfelt statement on October 13, 2025, revealing that he died on the 6th of the same month.

Tributes continue to pour in from Christian leaders and followers, celebrating his lifelong service to evangelism and faith across the world.

Uma Ukpai died on October 6, 2025. Photo: Uma Ukpai

Source: Facebook

The late evangelist was widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost Christian leaders, dedicating over six decades of his life to fiery evangelism, dynamic preaching, and prophetic ministry.

Following the announcement, tributes began pouring in from church leaders, Christian organisations, and admirers across the world.

4. Pastor Nkechi Chinyere Ene dies after health emergency

The Carpenter’s Church has announced the death of its presiding pastor, Mrs Nkechi Chinyere Ene, describing her passing as a profound loss to the church and the wider Christian community.

According to a statement released by Pastor Sola Akinwale on behalf of the church, Pastor Ene died on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, shortly after returning from a ministry trip described as being filled with “miracles and testimonies.”

The church confirmed that she experienced a sudden health crisis while in Lagos, calling her transition a great loss and urging prayers for her family and loved ones.

