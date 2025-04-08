The death of a popular gospel minister, Evangelist Ayodeji Davids, alongside his close associates, has thrown Nigerians into mourning

Aside from Ayodeji, also known as Kekerejesu, others who died in the accident include Evangelist Iyanu Joseph, Monjolajesu Oluwapamilerin, and Opeyemi Adesina

Many Nigerians have mourned the death of gospel ministers who died in a fatal car crash in Ogun State.

The victims include the popular evangelist Ayodeji David (Kekere Jesu), who is known for his dynamic street preaching and social media ministry.

It was gathered that Kekere Jesu and his crew members were travelling for a church program in a convoy of two vehicles when the tragedy occurred over the weekend.

In this article, Legit.ng highlights four things people said about the late evangelist.

1. Man shares their last conversation

A man on Facebook. Paul Olubunmi Ajibade shared his last conversation with Kekere Jesu a day before the incident.

He mourned Kekere Jesu and Iyanu Joseph, as he shared what transpired during their last meeting.

His words:

"Still can't believe you were both gone. RIP. I am sad. Tragedy! Iyanu Joseph Evangelist Ayodeji Davids. You were both with me yesterday. You brought my food to the car. You introduced your fiance to me."

The man shared the agreement he made with Kekere Jesu and how his sudden death stopped it from happening.

2. Kekere Jesu was a man of prayer

A young evangelist, Emmanuel Ase Oro, stated that Kekere Jesu was his mentor and described him as a man of prayer.

He shared how Kekerejesu loved to preach and read books, even while praying on the mountain.

His words:

“Evangelist Ayodeji kekerejesu has been my mentor from day one , A man full of potentials. He is a man of prayer. He love to pray. Even when he went to mountain to pray he also read books. He is a man that love to study. He love to read books. He is a Revivalist. He is a preacher.”

The young evangelist also shared what he saw when he visited the late minister’s house.

3. He started ministry at young age

A Facebook user, Opara Chidiebere Jonathan, stated that Kekere Jesu started his ministry from a young age.

He also noted that the gospel minister was active on social media the day before he was involved in the fatal accident.

His post read:

“So is true that Ayodeji Kekerejesu is gone… Someone that was still active online yesterday. What a bad way to end it after all you’ve been doing from childhood. Rest In Peace Kekere Jesu.”

4. Kekere Jesu had zeal for God

A prophet, Erinyemi Olalegan, shared how Kekere Jesu had a zeal for God after he started ministry at a very young age.

He said in a Facebook post:

“I’m very sad for you Ayodeji Kekerejesu Ministries. You have not get marry talk less of Family. I hate posting RIP for anybody in this my page i never do it before but this your death shock me like someone who is very close to me.

“I have never met him face to face before but I follow some of ministration online because I love is zeal for the work of God.”

Widow shares husband’s last words

