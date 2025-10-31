Pastor Mrs. Nkechi Chinyere Ene, presiding pastor of The Carpenter’s Church, has passed away following a sudden health crisis in Lagos

Her death comes shortly after a ministry trip described as being filled with miracles and testimonies

The church has called her transition a great loss and is urging prayers for her family and loved ones

The Carpenter’s Church has announced the death of its presiding pastor, Pastor Mrs. Nkechi Chinyere Ene, describing her passing as a profound loss to the church and the wider Christian community.

According to a statement released by Pastor Sola Akinwale on behalf of the church, Pastor Ene died on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, shortly after returning from a ministry trip described as being filled with “miracles and testimonies.” The church confirmed that she experienced a sudden health crisis while in Lagos, Nigeria.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing into glory of God’s servant, our presiding pastor, our mother-in-Israel, Pastor Nkechi Ene,” the statement read.

Pastor Nkechi Ene remembered for faith and service

Pastor Ene was widely known for her strong faith and deep commitment to spreading the Word of God.

The church described her as a woman of conviction who lived out her beliefs until the very end:

“She lived and believed the Word of God till the very end,” the statement said. “She has now heard the words from her Master, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’”

The Carpenter’s Church called on members and the public to pray for Pastor Ene’s family, including her husband, Brother Emeka Ene, and their daughters, Zoe, Chloe, Tracy, and Osi. Condolences were also extended to her mother, Ma Mercy Chijioke, and her siblings.

“As a church family, we acknowledge that this is a very challenging time for us,” the statement continued.

The Carpenter’s Church affirmed that Pastor Ene’s legacy would continue to inspire both the congregation and believers around the world. “Though now absent from us, her impact and legacy endure in our hearts and in our lives,” the statement concluded.

The Carpenter’s Church

The Carpenter’s Church is a vibrant Christian ministry known for its commitment to teaching the undiluted Word of God and nurturing spiritual growth.

Based in Nigeria, the church has built a reputation for dynamic worship, sound biblical teaching, and a strong sense of community. Under the leadership of Pastor Mrs. Nkechi Chinyere Ene, it became a beacon of faith, love, and service, impacting lives both locally and globally.

The church emphasises practical Christianity, encouraging believers to live out their faith with conviction and compassion. Its mission continues to inspire hope and transformation through the power of God’s Word.

