A Nigerian man made many people ask questions after he explained how he uses his AC and refrigerator with a 2kVA solar inverter

He showed what his inverter looks like in the viral video and a glimpse of the lithium battery he uses in his shop

In the comments section of the viral post, he mentioned the amount he paid for the entire setup of the solar system

A Nigerian man has trended online after sharing how he uses an air conditioner, refrigerator, three TVs, and other appliances with just a 2kVA solar system powered by a lithium battery.

The individual gave a breakdown of the setup in his shop and how he is able to manage electricity for a full day while also running his refrigerator and air conditioner.

Nigerian shop owner powers AC, 3 TVs and fridge with 2kVA solar setup. Photo Source: TikTok/chairman_dse

Source: TikTok

Man powers AC with 2kVA solar inverter

In the video he shared, he showed his solar inverter, which he said is a 2kVA Sako inverter. He also mentioned that he uses a 3.6kWh 12V Derry lithium battery.

He said in the TikTok video:

“When I say I use AC with a 12V system, it’s not like I intentionally did it. When I was doing my load assessment to know which solar package to go for, I didn’t have an AC back then.”

“Currently, I have 3 TVs and 3 PS4 consoles running. I have my 1HP inverter AC on 16 degrees.”

Pointing to his inverter, @chairman_dse said:

“My consumption currently is 1.04–1.05 kilowatts, and my battery is full. So from my panels, I’m getting about 1.08 to supply my current load.”

“I use a Derry 3.6kWh lithium battery. Since I installed this setup, it hasn’t gone off because I use smart switches. My AC is connected to a smart switch, and the chiller is also connected to a smart switch, so they have timers.”

Man goes viral after revealing how he runs AC and refrigerator on solar system. Photo Source: TikTok/chairman_dse

Source: TikTok

He explained how he manages his AC and refrigerator daily to ensure he runs his business smoothly while also enjoying constant electricity at his workplace.

His statement:

“My chiller comes on at 9am and goes off at 6pm. The AC comes on by 12 noon. Around that time, the battery should be fully charged, and it goes off by 7pm. So by the time the AC and chiller are off around 7pm, I’m left with about 60 percent battery, and I close by 8pm. So till the next day, the battery is still on and it will resume charging.”

In the comments section of the post, @chairman_dse was asked how he set up the entire solar system in his shop, and he mentioned the price as ₦1.6 million.

Reactions as man powers AC with solar

APLUS SOLAR NATIONWIDE shared:

"Again, Load management remains the most important skill an inverter user should have 👏!!!"

Miss Prowess wrote:

"I just got 4kva hybrid inverter , I don’t even know the battery to get …… like the kwh or what do they call it …. Any recommendations."

Solaris Surge said:

"Wow, Take the Load management award Sir."

Horlah of note:

"3tvs and 3 ps4 for 350watt??? I no gree."

@Remak Realty shared:

"12v running 24/7 on a strict load management. Tv, freezer and lighting points on throughout the day. Tv off at 11pm, freezer at 5pm. 2kva inveter and a 1.3kwh c worth battery, although still under paneled as I currently use 2x of 350W panels. The inverter can take up to 2000W. This set up cost me 850k to 900k."

mecurytimesolar said:

"I tell people if you do the right thing you’d enjoy your system with proper load management…I have same setup oversized panel and I run 1hp pumping machine during the day."

Henry Okoro noted:

"I have the same setup. My WiFi smart plug turns on my fridge at 9am. and turns it off at 4pm every day. When it’s sunny and my battery is full around 12 p.m., I run my 1.5 HP inverter AC, which consumes about 550W in Gen mode."

Adistech noted:

"Boss na you dey enjoy good setup from solaris more bless."

Bashir Awwal?? said:

"First time seeing Deriy small battery on the internet."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man installed a 6kVA solar inverter with lithium batteries and multiple solar panels to enjoy 24-hour electricity in his apartment. He shared that the full setup included an inverter, battery, panels, and accessories, and he gave a detailed breakdown of how much each item cost.

He also explained that his landlord refused to allow him to mount solar panels on the roof, so he had to spend extra money on an alternative setup.

Nigerian lady installs 5kVA solar system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian lady installed a 5kVA solar inverter with a 5kW lithium battery and 8 solar panels.

She said she spent about ₦3.75 million to ₦4 million to get steady light at home because power outages had become very bad in her area, and it was affecting her work.

Source: Legit.ng