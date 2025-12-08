A UK-based man who has known activist Harrison Gwamnishu for five years shares screenshots of their chats on Instagram

In his video, he shared why people should pray for the activist in the ongoing viral case, sparking reactions from many

What he said about Harrison caught people’s attention as they took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the case

A Nigerian man in the United Kingdom, who said he had known activist Harrison Gwamnishu for five years, showed proof of their chats.

Harrison was arrested following a ransom diversion allegation placed on him by the family of a kidnapped Edo couple.

Source: UGC

After the payment of ransom, the pregnant wife was released while her husband was held back in captivity, and Harrison shared the reason for that.

As the case lingered, a man identified as Mc Akonuche on Facebook shared what he knew about Harrison.

He also posted their chat and made a passionate plea to the public.

In a video he posted, he said:

“This thing wey happen dey deeper than you know. I have made series of calls since yesterday cause I wanted to get the real information before I will make my videos.”

The man added:

“Let us pray for him to come out and continue the good work he is doing.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man’s video about Harrison Gwamnishu

Ese Stella Cole

There is something inside Harrison that storms cannot stifle, darkness cannot hide, and failure cannot destroy. Harrison don't give up because people know there's a storm inside you that hasn't calmed down yet Harrison don't give them the strength to bring you down keep moving with your good work

Judith Kenneth

My brother you have said it all. Let him that have ears hear

Onaolapo Ayinde Wasiu

"Bitter truth."

Chief-Solomon Coachman Agbaji

"Transparency is key. Like I told someone, you have to be careful while helping people, because they no really care about you.

Ebele Okafor

Na your papa born you. You said it all. In naija, only one bad can write off a hundred good. It is well.

Bryan Warri said:

Akonuche this is not about kpiaing people, I want to ask you, when he was doing the good I guess people where still giving him cuddles and praising him, what then do you expect now that bad has happened, should the people keep mute about it?If we are making a video to make corrections lets not pant it. call a spade, spade not calling it a shovel.…..All device is in place to always checkmate each and every one I don't want to say more I could have thanks."

Source: Facebook

Source: Legit.ng