Francis Iwedike Osedume, a former Students' Union Government (SUG) president of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, has narrated his experience with activist Harrison Gwamnishu several months ago.

According to Francis, he got calls from comrades and an elder he respects over his continuous reposting of negative videos people made against Harrison, who is currently in police custody.

A former student leader, Francis Iwedike Osedume, says he had a very bad experience with Harrison Gwamnishu months back.

Francis, in a Facebook post, said he had a very unpleasant experience with Harrison some months ago.

Narrating his experience, he stated that Harrison allegedly stormed his Onicha Ugo community with more than eight boys and brutalised a youth named Victor because of a lady they were both interested in.

Francis said he visited Victor when he got wind of the incident and found him physically assaulted and his car seriously damaged, which required over N4 million to fix.

He also claimed that Harrison collected N400k from Victor for fuelling expenses and logistics. When he reached out to Harrison about what happened, he said the activist rained insults on him and boasted about being connected when he threatened to involve the police.

Francis further said he has received complaints from alumni of his alma mater who had ugly encounters with Harrison. Francis' full statement read:

"I have received a few calls from fellow comrades concerning my reasons for always reposting negative videos made by some influencers against my Anioma Brother Harrison Gwamnishu. Even one elder I respect so much Eziashi Michael had called me out on the same subject matter.

"To those who care to know, YES I had a very BAD experience with Harrison a few months ago.

"Harrison came to my Community Onicha Ugbo - Town in company of over Eight ( Boys and BRUTALIZED a Youth of my Community by name VICTOR, because of a young Lady who was of interest to both of them.

"When I got the information and went to Victor's house to make enquiries, behold, Victor was not only physically assaulted, his GLK Mercedes Benz was seriously damaged. A damage that later cost him (i.e Victor) over N4.5Million to fix.

"The most annoying thing was that Harrison forcefully collected N400k from Victor, which according to him was for their fuel expenses and logistics....

"I reached out to Harrison on the phone to know why He treated a Brother in such a ruthless manner, my people, Harrison told me to get off his phone and rained all manner of insults at me. When I threatened to get the police involved, He boasted of his solid connection with the security agencies and told me to get lost.

"I called him out on social media and threatened to influence our communities Youth to mess him up, but my Local Government Chairman, Hon. Emma Chinye got the information and appeal for calm.

"Apart from Victor's issue with him, as a former SUG President of Delta State Polytechnic Ogwashi-Uku, I have received several ugly complaints from Alumnus of my Alma Mata about their experience with Harrison.

"Those of you preaching Anioma this and that, know nothing about him.

"Harrison has messed up a good number of our Boys on the street. He has no conscience at all.

"He knows nothing about BROTHERHOOD. All he cares about is MONEY, MONEY, MONEY."

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

Vivian Chima said:

"Yet you claimed you were called upon to account on his behalf for a position or job, and you did, knowing you have a thing against him. And you mentioned you trusted him and hold him in high esteem to be given the job, when the truth is you were just waiting for a day to come wen you’ll use his low state against him. Na wa, Umu uwa."

Rosemary Chiedu Uzomah said:

"If you know him to be this bad, why did you stand for him as someone you know or, as a good guy? From your former write up I heard you say you recommended him as a good guy. What changed over night ? Because I believe before you hit your chest to stand for someone. There must be one good record about him or her. It is well."

Obos Monels Bluff Egbo said:

"In essence of this your rants about Harrison is a revenge rants, just imagine for yourself reread this your post and clap for yourself

"Comrade we all know you right from time, most of us that attended DSPG, you don’t have the capacity to judge anyone concerning money cos you was not also good in money."

Ijeoma M. Ohadiwe-Moneke said:

"Hmmmm, at this point it's now clear to me why you have been posting about Harrison consistently, quite surprising. It got to a point I wanted to ask you but you just explained. Nobody is supporting evil but we're all waiting to hear from him like you suggested in one of your posts. Remember, nobody is PERFECT."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had narrated his personal experience with Harrison Gwamnishu.

He mentioned that there was the case of a woman who needed help, and he contacted an agency to help, but meanwhile, Harrison had already raised funds for the woman.

Despite raising the funds needed, the agency which was contacted refused to collect the funds, as they decided to handle the case. However, Harrison got angry that the money he raised wasn't collected and used for the purpose it was raised for.

