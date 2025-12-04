Activist Harrison Gwamnishu has responded to allegations from the family of the pregnant woman and her husband kidnapped in Edo

The woman’s brother had accused Harrison of allegedly stealing part of the ransom that was raised by the family

In a fresh video, Harrison spoke about the allegation and why only the woman was released, while the husband remained in captivity

Popular Nigerian activist, Harrison Gwamnishu of Safe City Foundation, has broken the silence on the allegation laid against him.

Gwamnishu, who had played a pivotal role in assisting with the release of kidnapped victims, was recently accused by the brother of a victim.

A medical doctor, Abdul Ganiyu Oseni, who had cried out over his pregnant sister and brother-in-law’s abduction, had on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, accused Harrison of stealing from the ransom money raised by the family.

This came after the kidnappers released the pregnant sister and still held her husband in their custody.

On his X page, @AbdulGaniyuOse1 accused Harrison of being on the run after allegedly stealing part of the ransom money.

He said:

“This is the face of a thief. Harrison @HarrisonBbi18 stole from the ransom my family labored for over 10days to raise. He was given #20m plus extra 50k for poorly counted money. He stole from the ransom to free up my sister and her husband. As it stands he's on the run.

“He admitted and remitted #5.4m to the AREA COMMAND POLICE AUCHI before he fled. His car is currently being detained at the same police station. Nigerians are evil people. Tf do you steal ransom for the lives of a couple.”

Harrison Gwanishu reacts to ransom theft accusation

On his Facebook page, Harrison made a video to debunk the claims by the family of the kidnapped couple.

He stated that the operation failed and that the kidnappers had earlier informed the family that only the wife would be released.

He partly said:

“Nobody stole any money from anywhere, nobody was arrested by the police, nobody ran away from Edo State. Yesterday, I was threatened. My life was threatened,”

He captioned the video:

“THE WIFE WAS RELEASED, THE HUSBAND WAS HELD BEHIND. They praise you when you succeed and crucify you when a mission doesn’t go as planned. The kidnappers are now celebrating because they’ve realized I was invited to help track them down.

“I was in Edo State solely to assist. I remember His Excellency asking, “How much do you want?” and I replied, “Sir, I don’t want payment, just the opportunity to test what we have.” The CSO, COS was there. I would have told him, give me 100 million naira. It wasn't about money.

“No matter how they try to weaken me or push me to expose operational methods, Harrison will never do that but will continue to collaborate with the Military, Police and Local Vigilantes to curb insecurity. Thank you all for your concern.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Harrison debunks ransom theft allegation

AdaJesus Nnenna Chukwudi said:

"Is it the k!!dnappers that told the family that you took money. I am t!red of this country called Nigeria."

Anyanwu Phina Chinenye said:

"Nigerians eeeh the same guy helping yall chaiiii y’all are now dragging him up and down. Omor Harrison try rest leave this people."

Iwuji Chinweuba Angus said:

"Harrison Gwamnishu even if you do 99 good deeds and do 1 bad,people will still hate you.keep up the good work,your reward is not earthly..."

