A concerned man has shared what people should learn from Harrison Gwamnishu’s ongoing case, where he was accused of diverting ransom

He also asked three deep questions concerning the allegations against the activist, following accusations from the victims' family

His post caught people’s attention and sparked a fresh debate concerning the ongoing case regarding Harrison Gwamnishu

A Nigerian man has shared what people should learn from the viral case involving activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

Harrison was arrested following a ransom diversion allegation placed on him by the family of a kidnapped Edo couple.

Man Shares What People Should Learn from Harrison Gwamnishu’s Case, Asks 3 Deep Questions

Source: Twitter

After the payment of ransom, the pregnant wife was released while her husband was held back in captivity, and Harrison shared the reason for that.

As the case lingered, a man identified as @GeneralSnow on X shared what people can learn from the situation.

He also asked three deep questions about the case.

His X post read:

“Learn from Harrison’s case. He has risked his life countless times. He has helped rescue lots of people. None has ever made video to celebrate his bravery and contributions.

“If he actually took the money as alleged, that is very wrong. But while he was risking his life, so many people were waiting for just a slip! Videos are flying up and down of how dubious Harrison has always been, whatever happened to the concept of changing and turning new leaf?

“What if he was set up? Threätened? Learn from this situation and always put yourself first. No matter how good you are, you can’t be better than Jesus, he was later crucified yeah?

“Same people you took a bullêt for, will complain that your blôöd stained their white.”

See his post here:

Reactions trail man's observation about Harrison's case

@TheVulcan1759 said:

"Not one of the kidnapped victims he has helped has ever come put to appreciate him for his help."

@Ndubuisimaddu said:

"I over heard this countless times, this guy has been doing so very well since and saving lots of lifes, I'm really shocked how they foam this alle on him. One of his videos that I watched he started clearly that on the journey to rescue the victim that alot of things happened behind the scenes. It is only God that knows what's happening, if it's a set up or a game

@Ijele_troyes said:

“You can't be better than Jesus”, this line alone highlighted everything you need to know about helping people especially Nigerians. I pray he escapes this very trap."

