A Nigerian man who said he had spoken to activist Harrison Gwamnishu about his ongoing case in the ransom diversion allegation case in Auchi, Edo state.

Harrison was arrested following a ransom diversion allegation placed on him by the family of a kidnapped Edo couple.

After the payment of ransom, the pregnant wife was released while her husband was held back in captivity, and Harrison shared the reason for that.

As the case lingered following his arrest, a man identified as Mr Common Sense on Facebook said he had spoken to Harrison about the case.

He mentioned what he observed and made a passionate plea to the public.

His Facebook post said:

“Sometimes in 2024, someone reached out to me wanting me to help drag a Popular Social Media Influencer & Creator. After listening to him, I reached out to the creator, he gave his own side of the story. I then arranged for a meeting (a 3-way-call) for us and we had an hour long conversation. The matter was resolved amicably.

“There is nothing to be happy about that someone who is offering his own services or using his own platform to better the country is being dragged and “exposed”.

“I am not saying that lies, deceit, manipulation and evil should be covered, but until you are quite sure, keep shut. And even when you become sure, don’t be happy to amplify a mistake. Let’s always leave rooms for benefit of doubt.

“I will never be that guy who will take advantage of a situation to weaken someone’s fighting spirit especially when the person is doing what I cannot do.

“I have spoken with Harrison Gwamnishu and 2 other major stakeholders in the issue emanating from Auchi. I have heard what wasn’t said and observed what wasn’t related. I have known Harrison for well over 4 years now to a personal level more than what the public knows.

“I do not think this is the time for the banters, accusations and cancellations. There is so much to it than been said. But, I hope we do not forget that There is a Husband, Brother and Family member who is still at the kidnapper’s den yet to be released.

“The whole social media drama is undermining the guy’s freedom and from intelligence, the more a matter gets public attention, the more these kidnappers increase their financial demands.

“I have told Harrison and the President Z04 that we can say all we want to say later but let’s get the guy out first. We cannot afford to be insensitive and fighting for our ego when someone is in danger.

“I will take a seat by my window and relay all that I have been exposed to from about 11pm (Nigerian Time) on Wednesday 3rd December till now. For now, let’s focus on the guy whose ultimate wish is to be reunited with his family. I beg of us. Shalom.”

Reactions trail man’s observation about Harrison

Osade Michael Uche said:

"Could it be that these allegations were sponsored inorder to weaken and deter his strength towards the eradication of these heinous crime of kidnapping."

Patrick Akhogba said:

"If someone explain Nigeria to u and u understand, it means there's something wrong with u or the person did not explain it well."

Henry Abdu said:

"That's the spirit. I wish all those clout chasers had a modicum of sense to handle this sensitive issue the way you've done."

