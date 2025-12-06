Amid Harrison Gwamnishu's involvement in an alleged missing ransom money, a man has narrated his unpleasant encounter with the activist

According to the man, Harrison had helped his brother recover millions of naira, but refused to return the money to him

He reached out to Harrison to demand a return of the money, and he got an unexpected response after the activist initially promised to pay little by little

Awuzie Frankline, a Nigerian man, has recounted his terrible experience with the embatled activist Harrison Gwamnishu, arrested on allegations of taking part of a ransom.

Frankline said Harrison had helped his brother recover millions that someone owed him, but refused to return the money.

A man shares his unpleasant experience with Harrison Gwamnishu. Photo Credit: Awuzie Frankline, Harrison Gwamnishu

Source: Facebook

In a bid to confirm his brother's story, Frankline said he reached out to Harrison, who admitted to holding on to the money but stated that he used it to settle some issues he had after his political campaign.

Frankline said he pitied Harrison and begged him to pay up his brother little by little, to which the activist agreed.

However, he found out Harrison blocked him on WhatsApp and on Facebook. He used another number to contact Harrison, who boldly said he could not pay the money.

Frankline noted that the matter dragged on for over a year and got to the point that he had to involve VeryDarkMan. He said it was only recently that Harrison began to pay little by little after VeryDarkMan's involvement.

He attached a screenshot of the unreplied messages he sent to Harrison out of anger. His Facebook post read:

"I want Harrison Gwamnishu and his supporters to understand that I do not hate Harrison. My issue with him started when a brother reached out to me, saying someone owed him millions of naira. He said he contacted Harrison to help recover the money, and after Harrison successfully recovered it, he refused to return the money to him.

"At first, when the brother mentioned Harrison’s name, I didn’t believe him ,just like Harrison’s supporters on Facebook don’t believe anything I say about him now. I asked the brother for Harrison’s number, and he gave it to me.

"I called Harrison myself to confirm the story. Surprisingly, he didn’t deny it. He told me he used the recovered money to settle the issues he had after his campaign. I felt pity for him and begged him to at least pay the money back little by little. He agreed and even gave me a timeline.

"But after that day, when I tried to call him again, I discovered he had blocked me both on phone and on Facebook. I was shocked. I used another number to reach him and asked why he blocked me and didn’t keep to our agreement. That was the day I saw his true colours. We exchanged words, and he boldly told me he could not pay.

"This matter has been going on for over a year.

"Until recently, when we contacted VDM. To our greatest surprise, Harrison suddenly started paying small small. My brother was denied many things cos of the money he was holding. Lost many things."

A man narrates his unpleasant experience with Harrison Gwamnishu. Photo Credit: Awuzie Frankline

Source: Facebook

See the man's Facebook post below:

Reactions trail man's encounter with Harrison Gwamnishu

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's experience below:

Blessing Amuchechukwu said:

"You can't bring him down okay? If you like, post it for the whole world see and you can't even do half of what he has been doing for humanity 🙄🙄🙄."

Naza-chukwu Okafor said:

"Sir.

"He might steal the money but they re many ways to solve this problem.

"Reason the good things he do.

"He even risky his life.

"What if he die on that process ???"

Roseline Ada Vincent said:

"I have read a lot of stories concerning that guy and he’s always on the negative side. Not once and not twice. Since the years he started selling garri. Majority can’t be wrong."

Ladi Haruna said:

"For my observation make them investigate this man very well he might be the one behind all this kidnapping, because tell me how he managed to recover kidnapped victims from kidnappers tell me how he does the work Allegedly ?"

Success Emmanuel said:

"I keep saying it me I can't defend anyone on this Facebook till I have a deal with the person one on one to at least know the kind of human he/ she is . people don't like it wen u called out their celebrity but until we are all ready for this discussion.evil is evil no matter who commit it.i rest my case."

Barr Mike Omeire-onyema said:

"Is good for you and your brother who have decided to deny lawyers their work to engage social media scammers.

"May Harrison no pay back in jisos name."

Man blasts VeryDarkMan, accuses him of lying

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had accused VeryDarkMan of lying about masterminding the arrest of activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

He said he had kept quiet about the Harrison saga because of how sensitive the matter is and narrated how the activist came to Benin.

He added that Harrison was told to meet the Commissioner of Police and have a conversation with him, and afterwards, the police decided that he needed to be detained.

Source: Legit.ng