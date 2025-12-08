A Nigerian man has made people talk non-stop on social media after he shared details of the experience he had with Harrison

He spoke about a tense incident when his brother was kidnapped and how he was prepared to hand over millions to the kidnappers

He mentioned what Harrison told him, what he did, and the millions he left inside the car with the popular activist, Harrison

A Nigerian man, who is an architect, spoke about his encounter with popular activist Harrison Gwamnishu amid claims that he stole money meant for ransom payments to secure the release of some kidnapped victims.

The statement from the architect comes days after a social media user, @AbdulGaniyuOse1, claimed that Harrison stole ransom money that was raised to free his sister and her husband.

Architect shares encounter with activist Harrison

While the issue has gained public attention, which also led to the arrest of the individual, a man who recently had an encounter with Harrison released a statement on his page.

According to the individual, in a statement he made available on his page, @billachusim, via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he mentioned what Harrison did when his brother was kidnapped.

In his post, he shared that Harrison met with them and, when he understood that they were scared, he told them to drive in his car with the millions of ransom they wanted to pay the kidnappers who had taken their brother.

He mentioned that a lot of money was also recovered by Harrison, who told them that the Fulani wouldn’t count the ransom. This way, they were able to save a lot of money from what they initially planned to give the kidnappers.

He mentioned that, as a result of what Harrison told him, he decided to remove some millions from the bag and left it in Harrison's car for a very long time.

After that, they were able to rescue his brother, and Harrison didn’t ask for anything.

His post read:

"Harrison Gwamnishu, the same man that drove me and my brother at midnight in Delta to rescue my other brother from terrorist kidnappers."

"This man told us to leave our ordinary car because we were scared and yet drove us in his shiny car with millions of ransom. He had rescued a Reverend Father and two others that same night."

"He recovered so much money for us by telling us the Fulani mfs won't count the ransom. I dipped my hand in the bag of money and removed many millions which I left in his car for long."

"It's a long story but TL;DR, we rescued my brother and Harrison never asked for anything. If you hear any half-baked nonsense gossip about this man, @HarrisonBbi18, just know that it is the evils he is fighting that are fighting him back."

As he shared this story, individuals read his post and shared their thoughts in the comments.

Reactions as man speaks about Harrison

@Otunba_Bini noted:

"Of course, Harrison has so much enemies. Some of which will see this as an opportunity to bring him down."

@Bet_Companion stressed:

"They have been looking for a way to frustrate and nail him. I remember d last post he made when he and his team were heading to Nsukka 2 rescue a kidnap victim, mid journey those who invited him called the mission off impromptu. D good thing is that Nigerians now know VDM is evil."

@ChykeOkonkwo noted:

"One thing you must know Nigerians do not appreciate people who sacrifice for them, this Harrison resigned his ssa appointment because Governor was not helping insecurity. HE WILL WIN TRUST ME."

@Abisoyesheun shared:

"We appreciate questions always in this country, we never appreciate answers. And anybody that's trying to look for answers is not a friend,"

@Skyo78 said:

"Your story just implicated him more. You have basically admitted that Harrison always takes out of the ransom money because he feels the kidnappers won't count it. The only difference is this time he did it by himself, in the hotel room, and the kidnappers counted the money. Sad."

Read the post below:

