A Nigerian man who worked with Harrison Gwamnishu on a project has shared his personal experience with him and mentioned what the activist did when something unexpected happened.

The man took to his page to share his personal experience amid claims that Harrison took some money from the ransom money, which was supposed to be paid to kidnappers for the rescue of an individual.

Man shares personal experience with Harrison

While the matter is still yet to be decided, individuals have continued to share their thoughts on the story, as many fault him while a few others praise him.

Amid the back and forth, a man who once worked with Harrison Gwamnishu on a project shared his experience.

According to the individual, @thebardogbamola, in a post he made available on his Twitter page, he mentioned that he wasn't very close with Harrison Gwamnishu but had a personal experience with him.

Sharing his experience, he said:

"I am not so close to Harrison again, but I will tell you my experience with him. At some point, we were involved in the 'Stopping Child Brides' initiative. So we were in contact. There was an issue that Harrison posted about a woman who needed help, and I contacted the Lagos state agency in charge, and they took over the case."

He mentioned that there was the case of a woman who needed help, and he contacted an agency to help, but meanwhile, Harrison had already raised funds for the woman.

Despite raising the funds needed, the agency which was contacted refused to collect the funds, as they decided to handle the case.

However, Harrison got angry that the money he raised wasn't collected and used for the purpose it was raised for.

He continued:

"Harrison had secured funds for the woman and her child. He took all that he had gotten (funds) and wanted to give it to the woman and her kids, but Lagos state refused because they had taken over the case and didn't want any money from anywhere. Harrison was angry and mad that the money donated wasn't going to be used for what it was meant for."

"That is Harrison for you. In all the time I knew him, Harrison doesn't come across as someone moved by money for the things he does; he is a passionate person. Most times, when I see negative posts about him, it hardly adds up because my experience with this guy is not just what certain people may try to portray."

He shared that Harrison isn't what or who some people think he is.

His post got the attention of some individuals who have reacted to it in the comments.

Reactions as man speaks about Harrison

@_Opeolu stressed:

"Not in a million years I'd believe the kind negative propaganda Dem wan run this Egbon. As I dy read the stories I just dy vex. Nd I believe some of those people championingbthe propagandas will have something to do with this kidnapping nd tings issues. Awon olofo."

@UcheNnamani4 shared:

"It never sits right that someone could make a career out of raising money for kidnapped people, no matter the other good deeds they did. Something about this doesn't quite feel right. My opinion though."

@GodsStrenth wrote:

"The public fund government is stealing and not showing any workings Nigerians are not bothered. If Harrison like let him steal all the money but he should continue to show workings, put hand for the kidnnapers them eye."

@Ajalaafrica noted:

"And I discussed this with someone just 2 weeks ago, told him that same circle Harrison is helping will be the ones to plot his down fall. Now look at it! It is risky helping Nigerians with their problems."

@WilliamsEz72793 said:

"The usele5s guy shouting & making noise all over SM has strength 2 attack someone who puts his life on the line 4 his family bt he can go to the bush to negotiate with the people keeping his family members hostage. even though they haven't secured the victims opunu dey open mouth."

Read the post below:

