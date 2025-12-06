A woman has publicly displayed her WhatsApp chats with activist Harrison Gwamnishu as she weighed in on his remand in police custody

She claimed that Harrison left for Edo on Thursday, December 4, to see the Commissioner of Police and was detained over the Auchi case

She further said that in all her conversations with Harrison, he never said anything bad about VeryDarkMan or envied him

A woman, Gwen Chiamaka Ifeson, has defended the embattled activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who is being detained by the Edo police after the family of a kidnapped pregnant woman accused him of stealing part of the ransom meant for the kidnappers.

The development has since become a trending topic on social media, with people taking sides with or criticising Harrison.

Woman's chats with Harrison Gwamnishu

Sharing her WhatsApp chats with Harrison, Gwen wrote on Facebook that people were being economical with the facts of the matter.

Gwen noted that in their chat, Harrison mentioned that the Chief of Staff of the Edo State governor invited him, and on Monday, December 1, he held meetings with some government officials and the Commissioner of Police regarding the security situation in the state.

On Thursday, December 4, she said Harrison went to Edo to meet the Commissioner of Police, where he was detained over the Auchi kidnap case.

She faulted the family at the center of the kidnap case, saying that they shouldn't have gone online to accuse Harrison of taking part of the ransom, and she worried about the life of the man still in the kidnappers' custody.

Gwen stated that Harrison is not a negotiator, a ransom dealer or the one who took the money he was accused of taking.

On internet personality VeryDarkMan, Gwen said Harrison never spoke ill of him or tried to envy him in their conversations. Her Facebook post read:

"Harrison records and foot prints here can crucify him till Jesus comes because internet will never forget.

"I have had my own fair share of the records but in this situation I think people are being economical with the fact.

"I was on chat with him when he mentioned that the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Edo state invited him, remember this is not the first time in Edo.

"In fact, Monday, Harrison, CP and some government officials have held meetings on Incessant security issues in the state.

"On Thursday he left for Edo and that was how he was told to go see the CP which now revealed it was this Auchi case and police detained him.

"He has not been put in prison or charged to court as being speculated. ￼

"What really happened in Auchi will be a story for him to tell by himself.

"Facts - The said money was a counter measure for him to do his tracking job. He is not a negotiator nor a ransom dealer or was he even who took the money to the den.

"The tracking mechanism has been scattered online and I’m super worried about the young man in the den.

"The said money was returned to the police in Auchi same day, that was why he was shocked by videos by the families.

"The family for me would have waited a while to see their son back before any further action online because Even if you are a family member or friend trying to free a kidnapped person by paying ransom, doing so would amount to a criminal offence under Edo State’s updated law.

"And for VDM - I don’t think in my conversations with Harrison he has ever said anything bad about him or even tried to envy him in anyway but I know he may be judging him by his footprints which I noted earlier.

"In all this, Ezi afa ka ego.

"I hope this last experience embodies his heart to move on positively henceforth."

Woman's chat with Harrison Gwamnishu stirs reactions

