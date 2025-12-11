Africa Digital Media Awards

Verydarkman and Dangote Trend As AI-Generated Images of Them Surface Online, Critic Reacts
Celebrities

Verydarkman and Dangote Trend As AI-Generated Images of Them Surface Online, Critic Reacts

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman gave netizens a new topic to deliberate on after sharing pictures of himself and billionaire Dangote
  • The controversial personality pointed out that they were AI-generated photographs, which were not masterminded by him
  • VDM further shared his views on possibly meeting the billionaire one-on-one, which triggered tons of reactions from netizens

Social media erupted recently after AI-generated images of internet personality Martins Otse Vincent Verydarkman (VDM) and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote surfaced online.

In the images, Dangote is seen visiting VDM’s new office, where the two are posed for a handshake photo.

Verydarkman and Dangote go viral as AI-generated images leak online
Netizens react as AI reimagines Verydarkman and Dangote. Credit: @verydarkman, @alikodangote
Source: Instagram

The AI images depict VDM shirtless, wearing only black trousers, while Dangote is dressed in his signature blue two-piece suit.

Reacting to the pictures, the outspoken TikToker pointed out that they were fake and he didn’t have any intention whatsoever of meeting the industrialist.

He wrote: “This picture of me and Aliko Dangote going viral is fake, please disregard it. I have never met Aliko Dangote, and I have no interest whatsoever in meeting him! Believe it is AI-generated with the aim of spoiling my name.”

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM admitted to initiating the call that resulted in the detention of activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who is currently in police custody in Benin, Edo state.

In a Facebook video posted on Friday, he confirmed that Gwamnishu was apprehended on Thursday night and stated that he personally called the police after hearing allegations of an incident involving Gwamnishu in Auchi.

According to him, he was "disappointed" by the information he gathered and had advised certain people not to discuss the topic online.

However, a video later appeared on social media, causing him to confront those responsible. He added that one of the people who shared the video stated he did it to clear his name after being accused of involvement in the case.

The social media critic also criticised Gwamnishu's response video, calling it "gaslighting" and an attempt to manipulate public emotion despite knowing the facts of the case.

He claimed that the police had warned people present not to film, but one person managed to get a video of Gwamnishu returning money related to the case.

VDM, Dangote stir reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

cliffexcel
“You ve no interest “That statement is unnecessary n I find it disrespectful."

terryiduks said:

"Shut up, na u generate am.. Don Dey find how u wan reach there."

sarlaac_farm said:

"The rice wey them say make him address him no do that one, Nah dangote wey for bring public eye service him dey find 😂Madddt."

digitalconcord said:

"See Ratels and their Preeq seller leader level of mentality 😂😂 Have never seen set of mumu dem wey pass those Rats 😂😂 Imagine 😂😂 Umu Īmbë'çílës."

am_unlimited said:

"@terryiduks so your hate no reach anywhere bro na only for keyboard your hate end you can't stop the moving train we mount online and offline take am play first 😂."

whitysal said:

"People get problem oo why no a😂😂."

suplexx__ said:

"Propaganda people... Ndi ala.........."

obiokoko said:

"Lol who goes to Alinko bare chested. Relax ratels suppose know. 😊."

Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Nigerian YouthsAliko DangoteAfrobeats
