Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman gave netizens a new topic to deliberate on after sharing pictures of himself and billionaire Dangote

The controversial personality pointed out that they were AI-generated photographs, which were not masterminded by him

VDM further shared his views on possibly meeting the billionaire one-on-one, which triggered tons of reactions from netizens

Social media erupted recently after AI-generated images of internet personality Martins Otse Vincent Verydarkman (VDM) and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote surfaced online.

In the images, Dangote is seen visiting VDM’s new office, where the two are posed for a handshake photo.

The AI images depict VDM shirtless, wearing only black trousers, while Dangote is dressed in his signature blue two-piece suit.

Reacting to the pictures, the outspoken TikToker pointed out that they were fake and he didn’t have any intention whatsoever of meeting the industrialist.

He wrote: “This picture of me and Aliko Dangote going viral is fake, please disregard it. I have never met Aliko Dangote, and I have no interest whatsoever in meeting him! Believe it is AI-generated with the aim of spoiling my name.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM admitted to initiating the call that resulted in the detention of activist Harrison Gwamnishu, who is currently in police custody in Benin, Edo state.

In a Facebook video posted on Friday, he confirmed that Gwamnishu was apprehended on Thursday night and stated that he personally called the police after hearing allegations of an incident involving Gwamnishu in Auchi.

According to him, he was "disappointed" by the information he gathered and had advised certain people not to discuss the topic online.

However, a video later appeared on social media, causing him to confront those responsible. He added that one of the people who shared the video stated he did it to clear his name after being accused of involvement in the case.

The social media critic also criticised Gwamnishu's response video, calling it "gaslighting" and an attempt to manipulate public emotion despite knowing the facts of the case.

He claimed that the police had warned people present not to film, but one person managed to get a video of Gwamnishu returning money related to the case.

VDM renovates school, shares before, after pictures

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman embarked on community service in some part of Nigeria.

He shared a video of his latest work at a school he recently renovated in an undisclosed area.

The states in which he found the school were displayed in his video, and the renovation done at the site.

