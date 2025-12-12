A video of 2Baba addressing fans during his performance on stage at an event has gone viral on social media

The music star, who has been repeatedly criticised over his marriage to Natasha Osawaru, sent a message to Nigerians

He stated that there were more important issues in the country calling for attention. His comment has since sparked reactions

Music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, has called on Nigerians to focus on important issues in the country rather than discussions about him and his marriage to Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

2Baba, while addressing fans during a stage performance, stated that he had entertained people enough and charged them to turn their attention to key issues.

"Make una ignore all that nonsense. Some serious things are happening in Nigeria. I’ve entertained you all enough. Let’s focus on more important things," he said before going on to sing a song.

Recall that 2Baba has been caught up in a series of social media dramas over his marriage to his new wife, Natasha.

Recently, Legit.ng reported that the African Queen crooner might face legal action following court papers that surfaced online.

According to a post shared by blogger Cutis Julss, the lawyer representing 2Baba might take him to court if he refuses to pay the N7 million legal fee he allegedly owes.

The court paper shared by the blogger states that the music star and his wife, Natasha Idibia, rented an apartment worth N40 million in Abuja. The document further reveals that they made an initial payment of N40 million and later completed payment for another N40 million.

The video of 2Baba addressing fans at a show is below:

Reactions to 2Baba's comments

Legit.ng compiled some reactions that trailed the video, with netizens clapping back at the singer. Read the comments below:

crypt_kingpin said:

"You and who? When you were enjoying you call me join?"

Hamxher 01 wrote:

"This guy sabi sing normally but he come de jonz."

JOE_Akir commented:

"Since he got married, his career has steadily been on declined. I missed the good old days of 2face."

chizzi_vincents said:

"2Baba no get wahala normally. Na woman just dey fall him hand."

Wallop De Empire reacted:

"Why is he looking like upcoming."

Ali_jawadi2424 reacted:

"Ah, 2Baba, your music has always sparked joy. Let's cherish those moments while we embrace the more significant ideas lol ahead."

as_oldas_time commented:

"On your mandate 2baba."

K_darrell0x1 said:

"Father Abraham says what now?"

FolajeuwoNelson commented:

"Next week, he go still trend on another marital issue."

Finest Speechie wrote:

"Let's focus on marriage now."

zoomagazines said:

"2face isn't moving like a wise man at all with all this drama."

