The remand of activist Harrison Gwamnishu has sparked split opinions online, as many revisited his ugly past, while some gave their verdicts on his alleged offence which led to his arrest

A Nigerian man has stated on Facebook that the activist made a mistake, which he claimed VeryDarkMan capitalised on

He rubbished the explanation provided in Harrison's defence, saying no one removes N5 million from a ransom to implant chips

A Facebook user, Hon Roberto Chibueze, has reacted to the ongoing remand of activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

Roberto said Harrison made a mistake.

Man points out Harrison's mistake

According to Roberto, Harrison should not have taken from the ransom. He said the reasons given in defence of Harrison's action do not hold water.

Roberto claimed that online critic VeryDarkMan took advantage of Harrison's mistake and tried to pull him down. In his words:

"Harrison made a mistake, he took the money, those reasons flying are not sufficient enough to back it up. Then VDM saw the opportunity to use it and pull him down, he jumped on it."

He further said the explanation given by Harrison's camp that he removed N5 million from the ransom to implant chips was unbelievable.

"Them no de commot 5 million from money to implant chip. Tell that story to kids," he wrote in the comment section.

Harrison Gwamnishu: Man's remark triggers reactions

Okorie Chukwuka Justice said:

"You’re right. VDM who claimed to have this Main Character Syndrome is always looking for a loophole to drag anyone doing well in Social Media because he wants to be the only one in the game. You hardly see him share or promote anything good news coming from any blogger? The boy is becoming petty lastly."

Chigozie Iheanacho said:

"Vdm isn’t pulling anyone down, and he didn’t jump into the case uninvited, the family actually contacted him. These are exactly the kinds of issues he handles: scàmming, stèaling, intimidation, and similar matters. He basically operates like an online police!"

Amb Iwasam Agbong said:

"VDM is not pulling anyone down, he’s simply doing what he has always done without favoritism. He has consistently called himself an online police, and his role has always been to pursue cases like this. That’s exactly what he’s doing now. He has made it clear many times that he will call anyone out even his own brothers, if they ever misbehave. And it’s true: if VDM had kept quiet, people would still drag him for being biased. So in this situation, no one is pulling anyone down. Justice cannot be selective.

"VDM and Harrison are not in competition. They are doing two completely different kinds of work. And the same way Harrison handles issues in his own lane, VDM handles his in his own lane. The day VDM does something wrong that requires Harrison to act, and Harrison steps in, I will support it fully and I will never call it “pulling down.” After all, nobody forced Harrison to take money that was meant for something else."

Y'all Meet Philo Sopher II said:

"Na you understand that guy VDM. He's been looking for opportunity to get him down & now the guy has presented him one.

"I think he's just working with one of the laws of the ‘48 laws of power’. VDM is not who people see him as. Lol."

Jerry Uche Williams

"So the person that couldn’t resist the temptation to steal ransom money didn’t pull himself down but it is the person that called him out for theft that pull him down; una really dey intelligent for this social media."

Gift Okedinma said:

"VDM is known for calling evil for what it's. Say no to selective justice."

Ex-SUG president's bad experience with Harrison Gwamnishu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former SUG president had recounted his terrible experience with Harrison Gwamnishu several months ago.

Narrating his experience, he stated that Harrison allegedly stormed his Onicha Ugo community with more than eight boys and brutalised a youth named Victor because of a lady they were both interested in.

He said he visited Victor when he got wind of the incident and found him physically assaulted and his car seriously damaged, which required over N4 million to fix.

