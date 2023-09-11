Untouchable Comedies’ biography: age, real name, girlfriend

Untouchable Comedies is a renowned Nigerian comedian and social media personality. He is famous for his pranks and funny skits, which are now enjoyed by many on his YouTube channel and Instagram page.

Social media influencer Untouchable Comedies in a blue suit (R) and him seated on a chair (L). Photo: @untouchable_comediess on Instagram (modified by author)

Untouchable Comedies gained fame as a comedian on social media after one of his videos went viral, prompting curiosity about the face behind the laughter. He has a reputation for being funny and mischievous with his pranks and jokes.

Profile summary

Full name Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu Nickname Untouchable Comedy Gender Male Date of birth 8 July 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Enugu State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 169 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ugwu Siblings 4 Relation status Single Profession Comedian, social media influencer Net worth $250 thousand Instagram @untouchablecomedies Facebook @Chibuike1a

Untouchable Comedies' biography

The Nigerian comedian was born in Enugu State, Nigeria. Untouchable Comedies' real name is Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu. He was raised alongside his elder siblings, Vitalis Ugwu, Phebe and Precious Gabriel and his twin brother, Emmanuel Ugwu.

How old is Untouchable Comedies?

Untouchable is 28 years old as of 2023. When is Untouchable Comedies' birthday? He was born on 8 July 1995. His zodiac sign is Leo.

Career

The famous YouTuber is active on several social media platforms. He started his career in 2017 while at the university. He used to post videos on social media but didn't become popular until one of his videos went viral. He mainly posts pranks and comedy videos on his channel.

His creative pranks and comedy have enabled him to amass over 81 thousand subscribers on his channel. He also has a Facebook account where he occasionally shares photos of himself, his daily lifestyle and short comedy videos. He currently boasts over 4.5 million followers on the platform.

Additionally, he has an Instagram account with over 285 thousand followers as of the time of writing. He mainly shoots his videos on the streets, testing people's kindness and willingness to help strangers on the street.

He is known for different types of pranks, like enigmatic juju pranks, electrifying phone tricks, intricate loyalty jests and mad person pranks. In September 2022, he was awarded for being helpful to others. He has secured endorsement deals with leading brands to promote their products.

Who is Untouchable comedies' girlfriend?

The Nigerian content creator has kept his private life under wraps for a long time, so there is no information about his girlfriend. He is presumed single.

What is Untouchable Comedies' net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand. He earns his income mainly from his content creation career.

FAQs

Who is Untouchable Comedies? He is a Nigerian prankster, YouTuber, and social media influencer. What is Untouchable Comedies' real name? His real name is Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu. How old is Untouchable Comedies? He is 28 years old as of 2023. He was born on 8 July 1995. Where is Untouchable Comedies from? He is from Enugu State in south-eastern Nigeria. Who is Untouchable Comedies' girlfriend? He is a private individual and has not shared details about his girlfriend. What is Untouchable Comedies' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $250 thousand as of 2023.

Untouchable Comedies is a famous Nigerian prankster and social media celebrity known for his comedic, highly engaging, and entertaining content. He has a huge following on social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

