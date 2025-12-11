Apostle Joshua Selman's relationship status has become a heated debate among Nigerians on social media

This comes following a viral video that captured the popular cleric with one of his church workers at her birthday party

Amid the reactions, the founder of Koinonia Global, in old videos, had shared why he was yet to settle down for marriage

An old interview and sermon where Apostle Joshua Selman of Koinonia Global shared why he was yet to marry have resurfaced amid the mixed reactions that have trailed his relationship status.

Recall that on Wednesday, December 10, Selman made waves online after he declared that one of his church workers, Sandra Areh aka Selwoman, is his "love."

Apostle Selman speaks about his relationship status in old video.

The clergyman had surprised guests at Sandra’s birthday party, where he called her “my love.” His affectionate words caused a stir. During the gathering, Selman also prayed fervently for Sandra, who was seen clinging to him in appreciation.

Apostle Selman shares why he is unmarried

Amid claims that he and Sandra have known each other for more than two decades, Apostle Joshua Selman in an interview from 2022 confirmed he was single. He disclosed that he had been able to deal with 'sisters and ladies' through personal principles and values.

In another audio from 2023, the apostle revealed he intends to continue with God for a long time.

Apostle Selman shares decision to walk with God for a long time.

"Some people were discussing me with someone and I got to hear, one of the ladies said, 'How is he doing it with all the beautiful girls at Koinonia? Let me tell you how I am doing it, I am very fine, healthy in the spirit, very fine. I intend to continue with God for a long time. I decided that from the start of the journey. We are afraid of what firm decisions bring because we still want to enjoy some things," Apostle Selman said.

The video from Apostle Selman's interview where he confirmed he is still single in 2022 is below:

Another audio from the cleric's sermon in 2023 is below:

Reactions trail Apostle Selman's relationship status

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

Kimfabulous Boothe said:

"He is gay."

Dahlia Nisbeth wrote:

"Sometimes marriage can be a distraction from god ,I was married for 30yrs and after my divorce I realize I was drawn closer to God."

Marthaline JD Blamo Nepe

"I pray that God will direct your path Sir."

Sarah Kekana said:

"I hear wisdom oh my God,praise God for you man of God.May God keep on protecting you servant of Most High."

chetachinwauju7458 said:

"Lord Jesus please restore my love for you and your nature of holiness in me. You are still my first love."

