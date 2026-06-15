The UK has published new salary figures for construction and service workers, offering clear insight into pay levels across key trades

From electricians and plumbers to restaurant managers and carpenters, the data highlights both average annual earnings and hourly rates

Legit.ng provides a simple breakdown of wages, helping workers and employers understand current industry standards

The UK has released fresh salary figures for key professions including construction workers, electricians, carpenters, plumbers, and restaurant attendants.

The data provides insight into average annual and hourly pay across these trades, helping workers and employers understand current wage levels.

UK salary report highlights electricians earning the highest wages among skilled trades. Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hotel and Accommodation Managers salary

Hotel and accommodation managers and proprietors earn an average of £38,300 per year (£19.64 per hour). The lower range sits at £29,800 annually (£15.28 per hour).

Restaurant and Catering Managers

Restaurant and catering establishment managers, including café managers, catering operations managers, and takeaway proprietors, have an average salary of £33,400 per year (£17.13 per hour). At the lower end, earnings are £26,100 annually (£13.38 per hour).

Electricians and Electrical Fitters

Electricians, including installation and maintenance specialists, solar panel installers, and smart energy experts, earn an average of £38,800 per year (£19.90 per hour). The lower range is £31,500 annually (£16.15 per hour).

Bricklayers salary

Bricklayers receive an average salary of £33,400 per year (£17.13 per hour). The lower range is £25,600 annually (£13.13 per hour).

Plumbers and Heating Installers

Plumbers and heating and ventilation installers earn an average of £38,100 per year (£19.54 per hour). The lower range is £31,400 annually (£16.10 per hour).

Carpenters and Joiners

Carpenters, joiners, and kitchen fitters earn an average of £33,400 per year (£17.13 per hour). The lower range is £27,800 annually (£14.26 per hour).

Construction and Building Trades

Builders, divers, fence erectors, steel fixers, and other construction trades not elsewhere classified earn an average of £33,400 per year (£17.13 per hour). The lower range is £27,300 annually (£14.00 per hour).

Publishing salary data helps workers negotiate fair pay and allows employers to benchmark wages against industry standards. It also highlights the value of skilled trades in the UK economy, from electricians powering homes to restaurant managers keeping businesses running.

Carpenters and joiners show steady earnings as vital roles in building trades. Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Qatar’s minimum wage in 2026

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar is home to a diverse expat community, with foreign workers making up over 90% of the labour force. From teaching and IT to construction and hospitality, salaries vary widely depending on the sector, job role, and level of experience. Here’s a clear look at the current wage landscape in Qatar.

The concept of a minimum wage was first introduced in Qatar in 2017. As of 2026, the minimum wage is set at QR1,000 per month, with employers also required to provide QR500 for accommodation and QR300 for food unless these are already covered. This brings the total minimum salary to QR1,800 per month.

Source: Legit.ng