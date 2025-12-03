A Nigerian man got many people emotional on social media after he shared a video which showed the reaction of his friend

The man mentioned that he travelled to the UK without telling his friend and video-called him when he had already arrived in the UK

He shared the video of how his friend reacted after he showed him evidence that he was already in the UK and not Nigeria

A Nigerian man who travelled abroad without telling his friends has gone viral on social media after he video-called his friend and shared his reaction online.

This is contained in a post which is making waves on a popular social media platform as people continue to react to it and ask questions.

Man’s friend reacts emotionally after learning he’s in the UK. Photo source: Tiktok/odehvision

Source: TikTok

Man shares video of friend’s reaction

The video shared online by the young man contained a description that better explains the content of the video.

According to a post he made available on his page, @odehvision, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the individual mentioned that he called his friend to finally tell him that he's in the UK.

The description of the post, which explains this, read:

"Told my friend I finally made it to the UK his reaction made me emotional."

He shared the video, which shows him speaking with his friend at the beginning of the post.

Minutes into the post, he showed his friend that he was already in the UK.

The way his friend reacted made him emotional, and he shared the post online.

Nigerian man shares viral video of friend’s reaction to UK surprise. Photo source: Tiktok/odehvision

Source: TikTok

In the comments, he mentioned that he wanted it to be a surprise for him, and that was why he didn't tell him he was going to the UK.

In the TikTok post, he said: "I just wanted to surprise him — I kept it quiet till everything was sure."

Many individuals who saw the reaction of his friend reacted to the post via the comments section.

Reactions as man shares friend's reaction

Caspa Rico said

"Trust no one in this jorney not even your best friend …people are evil…. Just keep calm until it’s done."

RICHARD added

"Don’t forget him."

Ik asked:

"why did you not give him the update while you were still with him. 9ja can misbehave. I know how many people I told about Canada waka, and by the grace of God we are all here together. 9 family."

Testyofficial said:

"This guy was traveling in 3 days time. And i had no idea abt it. We spent so much time together before then.. he made a video call with me just like this.. Omo… i only tell am congratulations oh. Since then i dont take his calls. Since i might be the one to bring you misfortune in your travel plans, why shld we be friends?"

BIG - W.A.V.E noted:

"I saw his last reaction ... he felt like he has been playing with his life."

BoldOdeh || UK stressed:

"WOULD your friend react like this too if you told them you landed in the UK……..?"

Makavelli shared:

"You fit put me through on how to process mine i get funds to sponsor myself."

LeoKing wrote:

"Na so one of my guys called me after he don land 2 days later and we were supposed to meet that week for a job I wanted to get him not knowing say he already planned to travel. I just lock up I say no wahala. Everywhere good."

CHEEF noted:

"That I Dey with you 100 na only for two months ohh . Before u know it baba go change number . Otilo."

Life.As.Lara said:

"I love that reaction. He really is a real friend …. I told my friend a week before I left and she was like, if you had told me after you got there,”I no go follow you talk o” and my brother found out after 3months he keeps malice for 4months."

TeejCso🫆 noted:

"If na me sha, we fit no talk for life again… at least a day to when u want to leave is ok to tell him… na rubbish surprise u do Ogbeni, Koda u go de look like enemy to me ni for life again."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who said he was relocating to Italy has been missing for over 15 years.

Man loses money as friend secretly moves abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a sad story about a friend who took money meant for their business and used it to move to another country.

The man said he trusted his friend and felt very hurt and stressed after losing the money. Many other people also shared similar stories of friends or family taking their money.

Source: Legit.ng