A Nigerian man got many people talking after he shared a video of himself, and began to dance nonstop in the video

He held something in both of his hands, made some statements, and added a caption to the video to reveal what happened

Many individuals who watched the video he posted online celebrated him because of what he mentioned, and shared their experiences

A Nigerian man in the UK scattered the floor with dance as he bagged a degree from a university in the UK, Bradford University.

His video has gone viral because of the dance style he displayed in the clip to celebrate his academic achievement.

Man celebrates graduation from Bradford University with viral dance video. Photo source: Tiktok/third_son

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man in UK goes viral

The individual was shown in a room with a song playing in the background, and he began to dance to show how happy he is to be a graduate in a video which also contains a caption.

According to a post he made available on his page, @third_son, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the individual mentioned in the video that he is graduating as a master’s student.

The caption he attached to the video read:

"How time flies, thanks dad. I am now a master’s degree holder in the UK."

Nigerian man in UK goes viral as he dances after bagging master’s degree. Photo source: Tiktok/third_son

Source: TikTok

As this is shown, the man could be seen dancing and showing off different dance skills to celebrate his academic achievement.

He said in the video:

"Na tomorrow."

In the TikTok video, he showed the suit and the shoes he was going to wear for the event as he danced passionately while holding and showing them off.

Many individuals saw his post and took to the comment page to talk about the man.

Reactions as man bags degree in UK

Shez-viv added"

"First time seeing someone appreciating their Dad not mom."

Big_Nick noted:

"Mine is today. Northumbria University Newcastle."

Presh smilez stressed:

"Congrats, mine is next week in Manchester."

spec-favy shared:

"Undergraduate go say nor be achievement . Na achievement oooooooooo congrats once again it’s worth celebrating."

~Omowunmi added:

"Sas e Dey sweet me congratulations man."

toyex_appareal said:

"I am happy that you’re happy congratulations."

Nana KWAME wrote:

"Congratulations Habakkuk 2:2 And the LORD answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon tables, that he may run that readeth it. PRAY BELIEVE RECEIVE."

ocheri's gloss stated:

"Congratulations i tap into dis grace if i cant go my younger must do their masters overseas."

Deline stressed:

"I literally just opened TikTok and saw your video and it instantly gave me joy brother. Big congratulations man it’s a big achievement indeed and I felt the same a couple of years ago as well. Stay blessed and continue giving this positivity out there and even to the ones still to come, blessings."

Special F shared:

"Thanks to all the father who was and still there for their kids, my dad I love you even though I know you are not perfect but you don't play with us."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, who had lived in the UK for 20 years, graduated with his twin daughters in attendance.

Nigerian man bags UK Master’s degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man bagged a Master’s degree in Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security from the Royal Agricultural University in the United Kingdom.

The young man shared photos from the graduation on his Facebook page and thanked his family and friends for their support.

Source: Legit.ng