A young Nigerian man got people asking questions after sharing a video of a house he rented in Lagos

He showed the kitchen, the compound, the living room, and several other parts, and explained how he made it possible

The young individual also mentioned the price range of the house he rented, but many people didn’t believe him

A Nigerian man has gone viral after he bagged a good-looking house in Lagos with a nice kitchen and environment, and mentioned the amount he paid for it.

Many individuals, however, didn't believe the statement he made about the price when he responded to a person who asked for the price of the apartment.

Nigerian man goes viral after showing off new house in Lagos. Photo source: Tiktok/blak_alvin

Source: TikTok

Man shares video of his neat apartment

The individual shows the inside of the said house, the bedroom, and also the compound, which looks very neat.

According to a post he made available on his page, @blak_alvin, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the individual declared himself as someone who was just lucky to have gotten such a nice apartment.

He shared the video with a caption that shows the time he spent looking for an apartment in Lagos.

The caption of the TikTok video read:

"You got an apartment in 2 weeks after house hunting in Lagos."

As the video plays, the man showed off the front of the said house, and soon he walked into the building and showed off the living room.

A few seconds into the video, he showed the kitchen and the room, which looked very neat.

In the said video, he added a description to mention that he was lucky to have gotten such a nice apartment.

He said:

"Was just so luckyyy."

So many people asked about the amount he got the house for, and he mentioned that he was referred by a friend and no agent was involved.

Man declares himself lucky after getting nice apartment in Lagos. Photo source: Tiktok/blak_alvin

Source: TikTok

His statement:

"I was referred by a friend, agent wasn’t involved."

When he was asked how many millions he paid for the apartment, he responded:

"E no reach millions."

Many people reacted to the post in the comments section after they came across it.

Reactions as man shares house video

Enny~Wealth begged:

"Give me your plugggg."

OGBADA said:

"No forget this kind location bursting they sup."

softlifecas shate stressed:

"Island or mainland ?"

guccifinger00 said:

"Total package 4 million."

Michael stressed:

"How many million."

Life-of-Oma noted:

"I have foodstuffs can I move in with you since my money nor for rent house for this Lagos."

Tife Jet noted:

"Hopefully, you use the kitchen for only the right thing."

HindahOyiza shared:

"if you need an apartment on the island with a good budget kindly send a dm."

Life-of-Oma added

"House hurting for Lagos nor be joke when ur bought is low." low."

Talking stage shared:

"Na to find man house go stay house hunting wan wound me."

Kara wrote:

"Where’s your location so I can move in with you."

SHADEANDSCENT_BY_SOPHIE noted:

"Na barracks be this if na me go rent house for here my I no go sabi all my neighbors."

aesthetics_by_rinsola stressed:

"I don dey find house for one month now ooh."

Just a girl wrote:

"I’m curious to see how you’ll decorate the place."

ONYEAMACHI shared:

"house me na .. looking to relocate to Lagos."

SPEND WISELY noted:

"Which one be e no reach million for one bedroom dey play."

pica_arts and interiors said:

"If you need wall frames and mirror , let’s me be your plug."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady with a ₦1.5 million rent budget visited an apartment in Lagos and shared a video of her tour online.

US woman buys house in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman from the US moved to Nigeria and bought a house in Lagos. She had been looking for an apartment for months, but got tired and decided to buy a house instead.

In a TikTok video, she showed her new home and talked about how she also still owns a house in Texas. She said she thought carefully and made a smart choice with her money.

Source: Legit.ng